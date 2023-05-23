Jeremy Hunt warns debt is too high as Government borrowing hits near record £25 billion

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt defending ‘difficult decisions’ to balance Britain’s books (PA Wire)

Government borrowing soared to a near record £25.6 billion last month amid the cost of energy support schemes, higher benefit payments and rising debt interest, official figures revealed on Tuesday.

The shock increase was to the second-highest April borrowing on record, only outstripped by the pandemic-impacted month in 2020, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Economists had predicted borrowing of £17.9 billion for April.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “It is right we borrowed billions to protect families and businesses against the impacts of the pandemic and Putin’s energy crisis.

“But debt and borrowing remain too high now - which is why it’s one of our priorities to get debt falling.

“We’ve taken difficult but necessary decisions to balance the nation’s books, and if we stick to our plan and get our economy growing, then debt is set to fall.”