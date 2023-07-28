Jeremy Hunt suggests Government may have to cap infected blood payouts

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt arrives at the infected blood inquiry hearing in London - SGSAN/MEGA

Jeremy Hunt has suggested that the Government could struggle to find the cash to fully compensate victims of the infected blood scandal and their families.

Giving evidence on Friday to the official inquiry, the Chancellor said he could not ignore the country’s “challenging” economic situation when making decisions on redress.

“It’s a very uncomfortable thing for me to say but I can’t ignore the economic and fiscal context, because in the end the country only has the money that it has,” he said.

Ministers including Rishi Sunak were hauled in front of the inquiry this week after its chairman, Sir Brian Langstaff, recalled hearings to address the Government’s sluggish response over compensation.

Campaigners have spent decades fighting for redress after at least 2,900 NHS patients died from being infected with HIV and hepatitis C through contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s.

Mr Hunt gives evidence to the inquiry - INFECTED BLOOD INQUIRY/PA

Mr Hunt continued: “I think everyone here should take some comfort from the fact that the Government has decided there is a moral case for compensation and justice should be done.

“We now have to work through the fact that... this is a much more challenging time to find the sorts of sums of money that this could potentially involve.”

The Telegraph previously reported that the total costs of compensation arising from the scandal could reach £20 billion.

The inquiry also heard that Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Manchester, sent a letter on Thursday to the Chancellor in which he implored him not to let the “present financial situation”, which he said was not the fault of victims, to become a “barrier to them receiving what they deserve”.

The letter was met with rapturous applause from the more than 200 victims and campaigners present at the hearing.

Earlier this week, Mr Sunak was heckled by infected blood victims and their families as he told them in his heated evidence hearing that their decades-long wait to be recompensed would have to continue.

Infected Blood Inquiry - what the victims say

The Prime Minister said it was only right for the Government to wait until after the inquiry publishes its final report in the autumn before announcing its compensation plan, despite fears that more will die before receiving payments.

Echoing Mr Sunak on Friday, the Chancellor told the inquiry he is “absolutely content” the Government is working “very fast” on setting out a full compensation scheme.

Kate Burt, the chief executive of the Haemophilia Society, said after Mr Hunt’s evidence: “Those looking for reassurance that Rishi Sunak’s Government would not pass the financial buck on compensation remain in limbo.

“While we welcome the additional detail Jeremy Hunt provided, his evidence stopped short of providing the answers our community expected.

“The Government’s frustrating and evasive refusal to make a commitment to pay full compensation to all those who have suffered as a result of the biggest treatment disaster in the NHS’s history has left many in our community angry and concerned.

“If compensation is truly a priority for this Government, then it will need to match its words with actions and move swiftly to allay the acute anxiety its delays are causing.”

Haemophilia: the facts

Around 4,500 surviving victims and bereaved partners received interim payments of £100,000 from the Government in October.

However, ministers have so far ignored the findings of a second interim report, published in April, which called for immediate compensation payments for parents who have been bereaved or children who have lost their parents through the scandal.

The infected blood scandal has been described as the biggest treatment disaster in the history of the NHS.

Between 1970 and 1991, thousands of people with haemophilia and other bleeding disorders were infected with HIV and hepatitis viruses after being given a blood clotting agent called factor VIII.

