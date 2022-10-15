Jeremy Hunt seeks to reassure markets with promise of tax raid

The Chancellor Jeremy Hunt conducts a series of television and radio interviews - Simon Walker / HM Treasury

The new Chancellor is likely to have offered some reassurance to markets with his pledges to bring down the deficit, economists have said.

Jeremy Hunt used his first round of broadcast interviews since being appointed on Friday to pledge to “bring back certainty and stability into public finances”, as he prepares for a fiscal statement on October 31.

In a marked change of tone from his predecessor, the UK's fourth Chancellor in four months said he would focus on “public finances that you can afford” and warned of “difficult decisions” on spending with all government departments asked to find efficiencies.

Experts said the intervention was aimed at stabilising markets following a rise in government borrowing costs on Friday despite a U-turn by Liz Truss, the Prime Minister, over corporation tax.

However, they added that lingering fears over more political turmoil to come could yet cause fresh swings in bonds and the pound when trading resumes on Monday.

Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, said: “What really alarmed the market around the mini-Budget was the impression that the Government was just willing to spend and tax cut taxes, regardless of implications for borrowing and the wider economy.

“So a shift to a regime where there’s an acknowledgement about the realities, I think it will please the markets quite a lot.

“Some of the confidence in the government that financial markets have lost in the last few weeks, I think some of that must be returning.”

The Chancellor is seeking to cool market turbulence which has driven up borrowing costs in the wake of the mini-Budget unveiled last month by his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng, who spooked markets with unfunded tax cuts intended to boost growth.

Ms Truss sacked Mr Kwarteng on Friday and reinstated a cancelled rise in corporation tax, which will now rise from 19pc to 25pc in April, bringing in an estimated £18bn for the Exchequer.

Her decision failed to immediately calm markets, however, with the yield on 10-year gilts rising from 4.1pc to 4.3pc in the wake of her speech, signalling investors continue to attach a risk premium to UK government debt.

The pound also ended the day down, falling 1.3pc against the dollar to below $1.12.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Mr Hunt said spending was “not going to rise as much as people hope” and refused to immediately commit to increasing benefits in line with inflation rather than with wages, among other measures.

Arguing that funding tax cuts through debt “doesn’t work”, he added: “If we’re going to keep the growth in mortgage rates down, we have to show the markets and the country that we can fund every penny of our tax and spending plans... So that’s a very, very important priority for those families.”

Mr Dales said that political instability could still weigh on markets given reports of deep unhappiness in the Conservative Party about Ms Truss’s performance so far and potential moves to challenge her position.

He said: “Obviously, there's still a lot going on – we don't quite know how long Jeremy Hunt’s going to be in the position. If Truss is ousted, who knows.

“So I imagine the markets are still expecting there to be quite a lot of volatility and uncertainty for a while. But it’s a step in the right direction.”

Kitty Ussher, chief economist at the Institute of Directors, said it was “refreshing” for the chancellor to acknowledge that mistakes had been made.

She added: “I think the big mistake that we saw was not having an OBR forecast and assessment. To have that stated front and centre this morning, produced, I think, a sense of relief. Everybody knew that, but it hadn't been explicitly said.

“So we hope that things will feel calmer. And then we can get back to talking about the specifics.”

Mohamed El- Erian, president of Queens' College, Cambridge and chief economic adviser at Allianz, told the BBC that Government had “done what is necessary, but not what is sufficient” as far as the markets are concerned, and would be “pushed to do more”.

He added: “They will be pushed to find more ways to cover what is still a significant hole in the budget. Think of this way – of the £45bn of additional unfunded tax cuts in addition to the energy bill, they have now covered about £21bn of that. So the market will press them to cover more of that.

“Hopefully through going back on some other tax cuts, but also possibly through expenditure reduction, but that would go against their growth objectives.”