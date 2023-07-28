Jeremy Hunt says no one in a 'free society' should be de-banked

Jeremy Hunt's comments on the 'de-banking' row were made in a 'constituency update' posted on the Chancellor's personal website - Kirsty O'Connor/HM Treasury

Jeremy Hunt said nobody in a “free society” should be blocked from banking services because of their political views as he made his first public comments on the “de-banking” row since the resignations of Dame Alison Rose and Peter Flavel.

The Chancellor said that “in a free society we need to know that no one is ‘debanked’ for their political views”.

He also said there was a need to “sort out the disproportionate discrimination against” politically exposed persons.

The comments, made in a “constituency update” posted on Mr Hunt’s personal website, came after NatWest Group announced on Thursday that Mr Flavel was immediately stepping down from his role as chief executive of Coutts.

Mr Flavel’s exit followed that of Dame Alison who quit her role as NatWest chief executive on Wednesday.

‘Disproportionate discrimination’

Mr Hunt said in the update published on his website on Thursday: “I have had several emails on this issue over the past month.

“As you will have seen, Dame Alison Rose has now taken the decision to resign as NatWest’s CEO.

“My colleague Andrew Griffith, who is city minister at the Treasury, has also met banks to speak about the issue because in a free society we need to know that no one is ‘debanked’ for their political views.

“We also need to sort out the disproportionate discrimination against ‘politically exposed persons’ who can find it impossible to open a bank account and are on the case.”

Mr Hunt’s comments came after Rishi Sunak on Thursday declined to say whether he had confidence in the NatWest Group’s chairman after Nigel Farage called for a major shake-up at the bank.

Sir Howard Davies remains under pressure over his handling of the row following the resignation of Dame Alison and Mr Flavel.

Sir Howard confirmed in a statement released early on Wednesday morning that Dame Alison was stepping down.

‘Serious error of judgment’

It came after she admitted she had made a “serious error of judgment” when she discussed Mr Farage’s relationship with private bank Coutts, owned by NatWest Group, with a BBC journalist.

Sir Howard had initially said the board members had decided the chief executive retained their “full confidence”, but her position became ever more uncertain after the Chancellor and Downing Street were said to have “serious concerns” over her conduct.

The Government summoned banking bosses to the Treasury on Wednesday when Mr Griffith told them that the idea of a person having their account closed because of their political views was “wholly unacceptable”.

The Prime Minister said all banking customers must be treated “fairly” and the Government was taking “tough action” to ensure banks “are behaving in the right way”.