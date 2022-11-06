Jeremy Hunt plans up to £35 billion in spending cuts amid recession concern

The Chancellor and the Prime Minister - JESSICA TAYLOR/UK Parliament

Jeremy Hunt has outlined up to £35 billion in spending cuts after lower-than-expected growth forecasts forced him to accept he could not raise as much in taxes as he thought.

Following discussions over the weekend, the Chancellor and the Prime Minister have put forward plans for up to £25 billion in tax rises and up to £35 billion in cuts to spending.

The revelation will increase concerns that the pensions triple lock - which ensures the state pension rises by inflation, earnings growth or 2.5 per cent - could be under threat.

It could also mean cuts in benefits, with their future rise pegged to earnings growth rather than inflation.

Mr Hunt had originally planned a 50/50 split in the levels of tax rises and spending cuts.

But last week the Bank of England forecast that the UK was heading into its longest-ever recession, meaning that the Chancellor was forced to conclude that any tax rises will not raise as much as thought.

Low growth also means the amount that needs to be saved will have to be much higher - up to £60 billion - meaning that cuts to government budgets will be required.

Mr Hunt was due to send off his proposals to the Office for Budget Responsibility, which will use them to provide forecasts to be published alongside his Autumn Statement next week.

A Treasury source said the idea of scrapping the cap on the amount town halls can raise council tax by - a move that would increase the levy for millions - was still on the table.

It was also still possible that the tax triple lock - the Tory 2019 manifesto commitment that rates of income tax, national insurance or VAT will not be raised - could be scrapped. The source said it was “still to be decided” whether any of these taxes would rise.

The huge scale of the public spending savings will mean large cuts for many departments - particularly as Rishi Sunak has vowed to “protect” the NHS budget from cuts.

It would suggest that the Defence Secretary’s desire to spend 3 per cent of national income by the end of the decade would be under threat. Other departments such as schools, police and local government could also face large decreases in their budgets.

Story continues

And pensions and benefits could be hit - a decision which would prompt huge unease on the Tory backbenches.

It was also reported at the weekend that the Homes for Ukraine scheme - under which people are paid to put up refugees fleeing the war-torn country - could also be axed.

A senior Cabinet minister said the Tories would only put up taxes as a last resort”.

Oliver Dowden, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, told Sky News: “Unfortunately, because of the difficult decisions we have to take, we are going to have to take difficult decisions on both tax and spending.

“But of course, as Conservatives - and I know that the Prime Minister and the Chancellor share this view with me - we need to bear down on spending first and eliminate waste, excessive spending and only go to tax rises if it’s the last resort.

“But given the difficulties in the public finances, there is likely to be a mix of the two.”

An adviser to two former Tory chancellors at the weekend urged Mr Sunak to stop “obsessing” over the size of the tax burden.

Tim Pitt warned that the Conservatives should abandon “half-baked” Thatcherism, adding: “The Chancellor should consign to the history books the Trussonomic nonsense that raising taxes is un-Conservative.”

The report was published by the Onward think tank, whose founder, Will Tanner, has recently started work as Mr Sunak’s deputy chief of staff.

Mr Pitt, who advised both Philip Hammond and Sajid Javid at the Treasury, warned that the Conservatives risked retreating to the "comfort blanket" of 1980s orthodoxy rather than setting out a new approach geared towards the UK's present problems.

Arguing that an ageing population and greater reliance on services meant lower productivity, Mr Pitt said the Conservatives needed to accept that growth would now be slower than it was before the financial crisis.

“The Chancellor should consign to the history books the Trussonomic nonsense that raising taxes is un-Conservative,” he said. “The history of Conservative economics over the last 200 years is littered with Tory chancellors willing to raise tax to put the public finances on a sustainable path.

"Instead of obsessing about the overall tax burden - which has no link to growth rates - the task facing the Chancellor is to raise revenue in a way that both makes the system more efficient and ensures those most able to bear the burden do so."

This would include reforming the tax system to raise more from wealth through levies such as capital gains tax, something Mr Hunt is thought to be considering.