Jeremy Hunt may have little choice but to usher in a new age of austerity

Larry Elliott
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Henry Nicholls/Reuters</span>
Photograph: Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Tangled up in Blue. A Hard Rain’s Gonna Fall. Desolation Row. In a way, it was a shame none of these songs featured in Bob Dylan’s set at the London Palladium on the day Liz Truss announced her resignation because all three would have been captured the mood.

The opening song from Blood on the Tracks aptly sums up the state of modern Britain after 12 years of Conservative rule. This is a country that is increasingly dysfunctional and, from the outside, appears to be having a nervous breakdown.

In the latest twist to this blue psychodrama, Rishi Sunak is strong favourite to replace Truss but is being challenged by Boris Johnson, the prime minister he was instrumental in removing from office less than two months ago.

Make no mistake, a Sunak premiership would be a victory for the financial markets and for the status quo more generally. And not just in Britain, either. After Truss’s humiliation during her 44 days in office, any country contemplating challenging the orthodoxy will now be having second thoughts.

This is a disaster, but one that Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng brought on themselves. As the Guardian revealed, the prime minister and her first chancellor were warned last month by economists sympathetic to their project of the need to square off the markets before revealing the contents of the mini-budget.

There was – and still is – a respectable case for the government borrowing more at a time when the economy is weak but the reasons for pursuing a more active fiscal policy needed to be spelled out. Truss and Kwarteng were told this by Gerard Lyons and Julian Jessop at a meeting in early September but chose not to listen.

The way forward was obvious. First, the Truss government should have announced details of a six-month energy price cap, an appropriate response to the hit to real incomes caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Other European countries had already announced price controls in response to higher gas prices and there was no reason why the markets would have been alarmed by a similar UK plan.

Second, Kwarteng should have announced a date for a later fiscal event at which he would make good on Truss’s leadership promises: the cut in NICs and the scrapping of the corporation tax increase, with the moves costed by the Office for Budget Responsibility. Any further changes should have been parked until a full budget in the spring of next year, again with an OBR assessment.

Instead of this step-by-step approach, Truss and Kwarteng committed blunder after blunder. All three stages were telescoped into one, the OBR was sidelined and the story became less about protecting the public from the side-effects of Putin’s war than about borrowing for tax cuts for the rich. The prime minister and the chancellor seemed surprised by the hostile market reaction but they really should not have been.

Now a hard rain is gonna fall. Kwarteng’s replacement as chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, is preparing a package of swingeing spending cuts and tax increases that will suck demand out of an economy already in the early stages of recession. In this he is being egged on by the International Monetary Fund, which thinks it is a good idea for both monetary policy – what the Bank of England does – and fiscal policy to be tightened at the same time.

But the idea should be to use a combination of monetary and fiscal policy to bring inflation down with the minimum amount of collateral damage. At a time when the Bank is in danger of being spooked into over-aggressive increases, it would make sense for the chancellor to be pushing in the opposite direction. The upshot of having monetary and fiscal policy pushing in the same direction will be an increase in company failures, higher unemployment and weaker consumer demand. The recession will be deeper and longer, making it harder for the government to meet its targets for borrowing and debt.

When Truss was running to be prime minister, she pushed back against the idea that there was a quantifiable “black hole” in the public finances that could be filled only by tax increases or spending cuts, and she was right to do so. Estimates of the public finances in the future rely on assumptions about how fast the economy will grow, because faster growth means a higher tax take, lower spending and smaller deficits.

The incompetence and chaos of Truss’s brief period in office means that any hope, for now at least, of an alternative to deflationary policies has been extinguished. Both the Bank and the Treasury now feel obliged to pursue what they see as market-friendly rather than people-friendly policies. In tough times, the state can act as a shock absorber by spending and borrowing more, but Hunt thinks he has no choice but to make the public absorb more of the shock itself.

In those circumstances, people act rationally. They spend less and save more; businesses find they have fewer customers and respond by cutting back on investment. Unemployment rises and companies go bust.

The fact that there are people on the left as well as the right who insist that Hunt has no choice other than to usher in a new age of austerity is evidence of the harm that Truss has caused. Governments always have choices, and this one has decided that a period of fiscal discipline is now necessary.

Hunt will get the full backing of whoever becomes PM for policies that will lead to more people relying on food banks and shivering in their homes this winter, fearful of turning the central heating on because of the cost. Desolation Row is about to become more desolate.

Latest Stories

  • Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over Coyotes

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe

  • Taylor Hall scores in overtime as Bruins beat Wild 4-3

    BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored a power-play goal 4:49 into overtime, and the Boston Bruins beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Saturday. Hall, who also had two assists, took a crossing pass from David Pastrnak and one-timed a shot past Marc-Andre Fleury, who had stopped eight shots in OT with the Wild playing most of the extra period short-handed. Pastrnak scored his fourth goal of the season and Nick Foligno and Hampus Lindholm also scored for the Bruins, who improved to 5-1-0 under new coach Jim

  • Ranking the NHL's new 'Reverse Retro' sweaters

    The best thing to happen aesthetically to the sport of hockey is back for another season.

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • Leafs launch road trip by grounding Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — John Tavares liked how the Toronto Maple Leafs stuck up for each other and kept their cool in a physical 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. With just under four minutes left in the second period and Toronto holding a 2-1 lead, Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey laid a hit on Leafs forward Nick Robertson. It sparked Leafs blueliner Morgan Rielly to come to his defence and tangle with Morrissey. “Obviously, it speaks a lot of (Rielly's) character. Not surprising,” Tavares said.

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • Durant breaks late tie with 3, Nets top Raptors 109-105

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 56 seconds left and had 27 points to help the Brooklyn Nets beat the Toronto Raptors 109-105 on Friday night. Durant’s 3 gave Brooklyn a 105-102 lead. “It’s a game of runs. I like how we stayed with it, the resiliency that we showed,” Durant said. “We were up double-digits and we let them come back twice. It was an up and down game, but we just kept fighting.” Kyrie Irving led the Nets with 30 points. Pascal Siakam led the Raptors wi

  • Jack Eichel scores twice, Golden Knights top Winnipeg 5-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel scored twice, Adin Hill made 26 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Thursday night. Eichel had his third multi-goal game in 39 contests since joining Vegas last season. It was the 32nd time in his career he’s scored two or more goals. Vegas continued its impressive start under first-year coach Bruce Cassidy with the Knights improving to 4-1-0 while outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 17-10. William Karlsson had a goal and an

  • What Nick Nurse noticed after watching film of win vs. the Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses his takeaways after watching the film of the opening night win vs. the Cavaliers, provides an injury update on a few Raptors and looks ahead to their next game vs. the Nets.

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • NHL botched its season-opening festivities

    With the NHL season in full swing, we look at some under-the-radar players, good and bad marketing and much more.

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in

  • Record of 23 Canadians on opening-night rosters as NBA season tips off

    The rise of basketball talent coming from north of the border only continues to grow as the years pass. A record 23 Canadians will be on opening-night rosters as the NBA tips off its regular season on Tuesday. It's the ninth consecutive season Canada is the second-most represented country in the league, behind only the United States. The previous record of players for Canada was 18 from last season. "That just goes to show the growth of the game globally as well. We've continued to see that the

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Ranking the 'best-looking' NHL coaches

    Gambling.com put together a polarizing list of NHL coaches using a beauty measurement app. Edmonton Oilers’ Jay Woodcroft was named the most attractive in the league, to the shock of everyone on Zone Time.

  • Flyers beat Lightning 3-2 for 3rd comeback win in a row

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Carter Hart stopped 37 shots, Noah Cates broke a tie in the third period and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Tuesday night for their third straight comeback victory to open the season. Hart made a pad save in a breakaway by Brayden Point in the first period and improved to 1-5-1 against Tampa Bay. Cates completed the rally from a two-goal deficit by scoring from the slot after a turnover with 7:16 left. Steven Stamkos had two power-play goals and ex

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.

  • Why the Blue Jays should take a run at Shohei Ohtani this winter

    Shohei Ohtani might be on the move this offseason, and the Blue Jays could very well be a frontrunner to land the two-way superstar.