Jeremy Hunt: Everyone in my family has had cancer... including me

Angela Richardson and Jeremy Hunt - Cancer Research UK/PA Wire

Jeremy Hunt has revealed that he once had cancer as he prepares to take part in a charity race to raise funds for victims of the disease.

The former health secretary said that he will take part in a 5km race next month after the disease affected some of his relatives “very dramatically” – and he suffered a “minor one” himself.

Mr Hunt will switch his traditional blue party colour for pink to represent Cancer Research UK in its Race for Life on July 24.

He said: “Every member of my family has had cancer. I have had a minor one myself which has fortunately been resolved, so it’s touched my family very dramatically and I know it has touched many many families.”

Mr Hunt, who is also the chairman of the Commons health select committee, added: “My work on the select committee has shown me there are a lot of things we can do to improve our cancer survival rates.

“They are getting better, but the more we can do to raise money and raise awareness, the more lives we’ll save.”

Jeremy Hunt and Angela Richardson - Cancer Research UK/PA Wire

Mr Hunt will run alongside Angela Richardson, the Tory MP for Guildford, and Rod Pluthero, a 73-year-old cancer survivor from Haslemere, Surrey.

The two MPs are also supporting a campaign to establish a cancer and surgical innovation centre at the Royal Surrey Hospital in Guildford.

Ms Richardson said: “There will be few of us who have been untouched by cancer. With one in two people now developing it at some stage of our lives, research into successful treatments and prevention of the disease is an overwhelming health priority.

“Jeremy has been an advocate and champion of cancer research, advanced treatments and better patient experiences for many years.

“It’s my pleasure to be able to join him at the Race for Life and for us to be taking forward this campaign together to allow the best possible outcomes for cancer patients in the future.”

Mr Pluthero had successful treatment for tongue cancer in 2016 and in 2018, but in 2020 he was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma in his lower right jaw.

Story continues

He underwent a 10-and-a-half hour operation where surgeons replaced part of his jaw with bone from his fibula, saving his life.

Mr Pluthero said: “We are all passionate about improving life for cancer patients from the moment they are diagnosed, right through any treatment they may need.”

Half of Britons born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime, according to Cancer Research UK.