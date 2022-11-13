Jeremy Hunt Denies Brexit Has Made The UK Poorer And People Are Making The Same Point

Anti-Brexit activists demonstrate outside Downing Street. (Photo: SOPA Images via Getty Images)

Anti-Brexit activists demonstrate outside Downing Street. (Photo: SOPA Images via Getty Images)

Jeremy Hunt has denied that Brexit has made the UK poorer - despite the government’s own Office for Budget Responsibility saying it has.

The chancellor - who campaigned for Remain in the 2016 referendum - insisted the UK can make a “tremendous success” of leaving the EU.

He said it is important to consider the effects of Brexit “in the round”, and that Brexit brings both “costs” and “opportunities”.

Hunt told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg that he would set out “some of the ways that I think we can make a success of it” in Thursday’s autumn statement.

Asked if he denies Brexit has slowed the UK’s economic growth at home, Hunt said: “What I don’t accept is the premise that Brexit will make us poorer.

“I don’t deny there are costs to a decision like Brexit, but there are also opportunities, and you have to see it in the round.

“Literally within months of formally leaving the EU we had a once-in-a-century pandemic, which has meant the process of outlining what the opportunities are has taken longer, but I think we need to do that now.”

But Twitter users pointed out that the chairman of the OBR, Richard Hughes, last year said that Brexit would reduce the UK’s potential gross domestic product by 4% in the long term.

Last week, former Bank of England governor Mark Carney doubled down on his claims the move has taken a toll on the pound, suggesting the decision to leave the EU continues to play a part in the UK’s financial woes.

Downing Street has suggested Rishi Sunak is no longer dwelling on the “clear decision” made by the British people six years ago.

