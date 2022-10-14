What Jeremy Hunt as Chancellor means for your finances

Jeremy hunt - Aaron Chown/PA Wire

After weeks of turmoil Jeremy Hunt has been appointed Chancellor to replace Kwasi Kwarteng.

Prime Minister Liz Truss has also this afternoon announced another U-turn on Kwarteng's mini-Budget; this time scrapping plans to stop corporation tax from rising next April.

The pound has today fallen further against the American dollar as currency investors grow nervous over continued political uncertainty plaguing the UK.

Others are more optimistic: the FTSE 100, London's benchmark index, has rallied as stock investors hope that the Government will backtrack on controversial economic policies announced just three weeks ago in the mini-Budget.

But are the changes in Westminster today good or bad for your wealth? Telegraph Money explains.

Corporation Tax

The Prime Minister will now go ahead with the previous Government's plan to raise corporation tax from 19pc to 25pc next April.

While the reintroduction of a rise in corporation tax sounds like it would be harmful to businesses, experts say it could help improve sentiment towards the British stock market.

Tom Sparke, of the wealth manager GDIM, said that international investors had initially been concerned over the Government’s initial mini-Budget, reflected in a drop in the value of the pound and chaos in the bond market. He said that the reinstatement of the corporation tax rise would help Britain’s battle against inflation.

“It would show that the Government is in tune with the Bank of England, which would improve investor sentiment. The international point of view has largely been that the initial mini-Budget was irresponsible,” he said.

However, Mr Sparke added that if sterling were to rise, this could have a negative impact on large companies listed on London’s benchmark index, the FTSE 100. “If there is strengthening in the currency, this could hurt large businesses with a high degree of foreign revenues. They were some of the risers when the mini-Budget happened but this could reverse by a stronger pound.”

Mr Sparke added that if the bond market took more confidence in the Government following a U-turn, then gilt yields could stabilise. “This would be beneficial to smaller companies as the cost of some of their borrowing could come down,” he said.

Personal Tax

The plan to cut the basic rate of income tax from 20p to 19p in the pound from next April is still in place. Ms Truss said Mr Hunt would be delivering the Government's fiscal event at the end of the month.

In the Tory premiership race this summer, Jeremy Hunt told The Telegraph: “I would love to see income tax cut, but it has to be done in a way that is sustainable.

“It can't be an electoral bribe and it depends on growth. What you’d need is an income tax cut that is for life, not for Christmas. That means starting by saying we're going to get the economy growing, then you get yourself in a position.”

Mr Hunt also said that he would keep the National Insurance increase in place, saying that the NHS “needs the money”.

The Prime Minister is also expected to stick to her National Insurance cut plans.

However, Chris Etherington, of the tax specialist RSM, said that Mr Hunt could well backtrack on this policy as the priority for the new Chancellor would be to balance the books.

“An income tax cut and NI tax cut are the two most expensive cuts he could promise to the nation,” he said.

“Instead, he might consider passing on savings to lower earners – those who are suffering most from the cost of living crisis – by increasing the personal allowance.

“This band has been frozen since the previous administration, which means that a lot of people have been sucked into higher tax bands and have paid more income tax. This would be less expensive than cutting income tax or NI, and would help those most in need.”

Mortgages

The U-turn on corporation tax should bring an end to the mortgage market turmoil of the last two weeks, but it will not be enough to prevent major house price falls, analysts warned.

Lucian Cook, of Savills estate agents, said a U-turn on corporation tax should in turn encourage lenders to relaunch mortgage deals and bring down rates.

He said: “I would imagine it will make it easier for the OBR to balance the books, which will make the UK more secure. Gilt yields will fall back, sterling will strengthen, and the inflation forecasts will ease. It will make everything less risky, and ease the pressures on the cost of mortgage debt.”

Mortgage rates, which have rocketed at the fastest rate on record since the mini-Budget, should stabilise and even fall, Mr Cook said.

But the U-turn will not be enough to save house prices. “I will expect some easing in the mortgage market in terms of availability and costs. But this doesn’t remove the inflationary pressures, it just mitigates them,” Mr Cook said.

“We will still be in an inflationary economy. There will still be Bank Rate rises to come. We are still in for a period of sobriety in the housing market.”

Andrew Wishart, of Capital Economics, a research group, said market’s interest rate expectations have already fallen back in anticipation of the U-turn and that mortgage rates should come down from the 6pc level recorded in recent days as a result.

Yet he added: “The loss of credibility is likely to prevent interest rates fully reversing the increases of recent weeks. The trigger for house price falls has been pulled.”

Capital Economics’ house price forecasts had already incorporated a drop in mortgage rates back to 4pc. Mr Wishart added: “So the 12pc drop in house prices that we are forecasting would stand even if mortgage rates drop back to that level.”

Buy to Let landlords

Large portfolio landlords who own properties in limited companies will face higher taxes as a result of Truss’ U-turn on corporation tax, with the rate now expected to rise from 19pc to 25pc.

However, under the plans laid out by then-chancellor Rishi Sunak, this full rise would only apply to the biggest investors, with profits exceeding £250,000. Businesses with profits at less than £50,000 will see no increase, those with profits between £50,000 and £250,000 will be able to claim marginal relief.

The blow for buy-to-let will therefore be comparatively small – and it will be far outweighed by the benefits. As in the residential mortgage market, if the U-turn can calm the financial turmoil and mitigate inflation forecasts, rates on buy-to-let mortgages are likely to stabilise or fall.

Savings

Experts have warned that banks could begin to pull their best buys and start offering lower rates on their savings deals, if the new Chancellor pursues economic policies viewed as less inflationary.

Anna Bowes, of Savings Champion, said: “If a new chancellor worked to settle the markets the rise in fixed rates in particular that we've seen recently could peak and potentially start to fall again.”

Saving rates for fixed bonds have soared since the mini-Budget, as the Government’s economic policies – widely viewed as inflationary – ramped up expectations that the Bank of England would be pushed to raise the Bank Rate to as high as 5.75pc.

The average rate for a one-year fixed bond is currently 2.54pc, according to the analyst Savings Champion. At the start of the year, it was 0.82pc, according to another provider, Moneyfacts.

Pensions

If the bond market calms, then the crisis that has gripped the pensions industry over the past few weeks could ease.

A number of defined benefit pension schemes use an investment strategy called “LDI” to help manage their liquidity.

However, this was flipped on its head by historically high gilt yields, and prompted the Bank of England to step in with billions of pounds in financial support.

The pensions regulator has insisted that these schemes were never at risk of going bust, and instead bond market turmoil introduced a liquidity problem rather than solvency.

If bond investors take greater confidence in the new Chancellor’s economic policies, then the liquidity pressures on pension funds should ease. However, there is still very little risk that someone receiving a salary from a defined benefit scheme will be affected.

Steven Cameron, of the pension provider Aegon, said that the severity of any impact on defined contribution pensions will vary according to your age.

“There are default investment funds for workplace pensions," he explained. "When you are younger these funds will invest primarily in stocks and shares in the UK and worldwide. But as you begin to approach the point of retirement, the scheme switches into safer investments. This often involves moving into gilts.”

If the British bond market takes confidence from a new Chancellor, this could be of greater benefit to savers who are closer to retirement.

“There will be many people approaching retirement who have seen falls in their funds in the past few weeks, especially if they were heavily invested in gilts. But remember not to panic: if you are under 40 you have lots of time for stocks and bonds to recover.

“If you are truly close to retirement then try to seek financial advice. The market is so volatile at the moment that it can be hard to figure out what is best for you.”

Investor Dividends

Mr Sparke, of wealth manager GDIM, said: “Most companies that pay dividends, despite being in a relatively tough economic period, will still be committed to doing so. They have baked in additional costs so they are prepared."

Emma Mogford, of the fund manager Premier Miton, added that a calmer bond market would push down the cost of borrowing for businesses. “This could actually be beneficial to their dividend cover,” she said. “Investors in large companies should not expect a big negative impact on their income now.”

However, Ms Mogford noted that investors hoping for dividends from smaller companies on the FTSE 350 index or listed on Aim, London’s junior stock market, could suffer. “FTSE 100 companies earn most of their revenues overseas,” she said.

“So around 20pc of FTSE 100 earnings are subject to UK corporation tax. However, smaller businesses tend to be more domestically focussed. A higher tax rate would be a greater headwind for them.”