How Jeremy Hunt was captured by Treasury orthodoxy

It is not just big business that is raging at the Chancellor for refusing to back down on his looming increase in corporation tax.

Take James Cropper, a Cumbria-based paper mill that pioneered the recycling of disposable coffee cups.

Founded in 1845 and still in family hands to this day, the business is now run by Mark Cropper – and he is furious at Jeremy Hunt’s stubbornness and the impact it will have on his 640-strong workforce.

“The timing is terrible,” he says. “We need all the cash we can – to offset the rise in corporation tax rates we need a proper investment allowance programme for UK manufacturing. This was critical to our survival in the 1980s and allowed us to reequip our operations.

“This is just as critical now, not only to modernise but also to decarbonise. We have a plan to switch off gas by 2030 which will be a first for a UK energy intensive industry. But it is expensive and a heavier tax burden could mean it just doesn’t add up.”

While successive chancellors have bragged about lowering the main corporation tax rate, Jeremy Hunt will be the first in at least 49 years to raise it.

Much suggests he’s not doing so happily. During both of Hunt’s unsuccessful bids for the Tory leadership, he pledged to cut the rate – first to 12.5pc in 2019 and then last year to 15pc.

The Chancellor is not alone in backtracking.

The Treasury on the day of the mini-Budget released a fact sheet saying there was “a range of academic evidence” suggesting that cutting Corporation Tax would “boost investment and growth”.

While some might question the previous administration’s economics, the Treasury cited reputable non-partisan think tanks in the UK and the US, as well as its own assessment from 2013 that previous cuts had helped to grow the economy.

Despite the growing furore from businesses up and down the country, the Chancellor has vowed to push ahead with the controversial policy to shore up Britain’s public finances.

Official figures predict the tax grab will bring in £16bn in the financial year starting next April, rising to £19bn five years from now.

But economists warn the policy could hold down Britain's already underwhelming growth rate, and ultimately consumers will end up paying the price through higher costs and lower wages.

“Economists disagree on many things,” says Francesco Venturini, a professor of economics who has done extensive research on taxation and investment.

“But on corporate income tax [rises], almost all the most influential economists agree that it is bad for investment and for growth. And 6pc is a really big negative shock.”

Money spent on innovation is particularly sensitive to such increases, he warns. Venturini estimates that over time, research and development relative to GDP could fall by 1pc.

The UK’s current corporation tax rate of 19pc is much lower than in other G7 countries and was the lowest among G20 nations last year.

Raising it to 25pc will place the UK in the middle of the pack. It will remain slightly lower than in countries like France, Germany and the US, while the gaps with Ireland and Switzerland widen.

But while public finances are still reeling from Covid and the energy crisis, the rise is not a good remedy for Britain's ills, says Jagjit Chadha, director of the National Institute of Economic and Social Research.

“It would be much more effective if we wanted to reduce public debt to think about some increases in income tax than corporate tax,” he says.

NIESR estimates that the 6-point increase will lower already poor business investment by £150bn in the first five years, while it will suppress the growth rate by 0.65pc.

Repeatedly tinkering with the tax system also adds to uncertainty that puts companies off investing, Chadha says.

“It goes up and then the next year, it goes down again, which also says to businesses we don't quite know what's going on here so let's just wait a bit more before we do anything,” he says.

The increase comes as the generous super-deduction policy ends in what the Confederation of British Industry has described as a “double whammy”.

The policy allows businesses to cut their tax bill by up to 25p for every pound invested.

Michael Devereux, the director of the Oxford University Centre for Business Taxation, says both changes will have negative effects.

“The higher rate is going to discourage some businesses from doing their activities in the UK as opposed to doing it somewhere else in the world,” he says.

“So a higher rate is bad in terms of international location, while lower allowances are bad in terms of investments being done by businesses that are already in the UK.”

Devereux has previously estimated that the rise could reduce foreign direct investment by 5pc already from this year.

Paul Johnson, the director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, also warned when the rise was announced that it would not generate the revenues Sunak was hoping for.

“Not only is he unlikely to get as much revenue as he’s banking on, he risks reducing investment levels and hence wages and living standards over the long run,” he said.

Criticism from business figures, meanwhile, has been plentiful.

Sir James Dyson has dubbed Tory tax policy under Rishi Sunak as “stupid and short-sighted”. And just this week, BT’s finance chief warned Hunt endangered sending Britain in a “drastically anti-investment direction”.

Billionaire Peter Hargreaves, the founder of FTSE 100 investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown is also miffed.

“The Government should be reducing the size of the state then wouldn't need to increase taxes. Many hands don't make light work; they clog the system up with endless meetings and no decisions,” he says.

“No part of the public sector works effectively or efficiently. Many businesses cannot find staff and the government is radically overstaffed.”

Not everyone agrees, however. Advertising mogul Sir Martin Sorrell is no fan of tax rises. But he has been won over by Sunak’s desire to balance the books as the Exchequer is bombarded by demands for cash.

“I think we are all in agreement that less tax, less regulation. The only issue is timing,” he says.

“I hate to say this but Liz Truss was in a way right. But her timing and execution was way off.”

Does the ad man not worry Sunak and Hunt are stymying investment at a time when the British economy is on its knees?

“They are going to be stymied anyway given the state of the UK economy,” he says.

“I think it is premature. If we look at the cost of the Covid programmes. The cost of our standard of living. The cost of the health service. The strikes we are going through. Public sector pay. You put all of that together and there is no wiggle room.”

Sir Paul Marshall, the hedge fund tycoon who owns GB News, doesn’t take as kindly to this argument. Far from increasing corporation tax, Sunak should be cutting it to stimulate growth, he believes.

“The best test case for the virtues of low corporation tax is Ireland, where the headline rate is only 12.5pc and the rate for intellectual property assets even lower due to the relief available,” he says.

While the UK is “bogged down” with poor growth and a massive deficit, he says Ireland ran a surplus last year and corporation tax revenues rose by 48pc.

“Britain could capture much of this itself if we had a competitive tax regime, but we are doing the opposite,” Sir Paul says.

“It is not difficult to imagine how we might benefit if we took a longer-term view than either the Conservative Party or the Labour Party is prepared to do.”

Such pleas will likely fall on deaf ears – even though Jeremy Hunt, less than a year ago, was singing from the same hymn sheet.