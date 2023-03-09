Jeremy Hunt’s Budget to boost childcare support for benefit claimants

Mr Hunt leaves Downing Street - Kin Cheung/AP

Childcare support for benefit claimants will be increased by Jeremy Hunt as part of the Budget next week.

The Chancellor is set to raise the amount available to parents on Universal Credit for the first time in almost two decades.

Currently, this group can claim back 85 per cent of childcare costs but this has been capped at the same maximum level since 2006.

The thresholds are £646 for one child, or £1,108 for two or more children, which represents an effective real-terms cut of more than 55 per cent.

Full-time nursery fees for a child under two in the UK now costs an average of £1,106 a month and the decision comes amid rising backbench pressure for wider reforms.

The Telegraph understands that the Conservative Growth Group, spearheaded by allies of Liz Truss, the former prime minister, is set to push Mr Hunt for more significant changes to the sector in the coming months.

One former Cabinet minister lamented the “wasted potential” caused by costs of unpaid care, adding: “At the moment, those who do the right thing aren’t recognised, while the state picks up the tab for others.”

Meanwhile, Siobhan Baillie, another Tory urging radical reform, told MPs the existing arrangements were “causing real trouble” for people on benefits, as she called for support to be made more accessible.

“Families are getting into debt to make those up-front payments – not just once, but every single term – and then the money comes back through Universal Credit in dribs and drabs,” Ms Baillie said.

Previous reform attempts

Last year, Therese Coffey, the former work and pensions secretary, drew up formal plans to use childcare funding through the Universal Credit framework to pay for extra-curricular and summertime activities.

However, government sources at the time claimed Rishi Sunak blocked these measures, which Ms Coffey had hoped would address the problem of “very high childcare costs”.

It came as Bridget Phillipson, the shadow education secretary, insisted Labour had a “bold and ambitious vision” to overhaul childcare if elected.

However, the Progressive Policy think tank estimated the cost of Ms Phillipson’s reforms would eventually spiral to £18 billion a year, and her party has not set out how it would fill this financial black hole.

Claire Coutinho, the children’s minister, said the proposals were “completely undermining Starmer’s fiscal promises”, adding: “All they are proposing is the same old Labour ideas of more spending and more borrowing.”