Jeremy Hunt’s awkward F1-themed social media clip drives viewers round the bend

Jeremy Hunt behind the wheel of a Formula One simulator at the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking

Jeremy Hunt tried out a racing car simulator in a glossy but awkward new social media video to explain his growth strategy.

Mr Hunt channelled the high production values of Rishi Sunak’s own viral clips as he documented a trip to the headquarters of the McLaren Formula One team at the Technology Centre in Woking.

The Treasury sees the posts as a chance to spread the Chancellor’s message in an entertaining way amid his campaign around the “four Es” of enterprise, education, employment, everywhere.

However, critics mocked Mr Hunt’s stilted delivery style throughout the two-and-a-half minute clip, which saw him reel off a number of motorsport puns over a drum-and-bass soundtrack.

“I’m in the driving seat for our economy,” he quipped while sitting at the wheel of a McLaren F1 simulator.

“There are lots of tight corners on this course, and the tight corner for the economy right now is high inflation.

“But after we’ve dealt with that, what’s our racing strategy to become one of the most prosperous economies in Europe? Enterprise, education, employment, everywhere.”

Watch my latest video to find out one of the most important ingredients👇 @McLarenF1 @McLarenAuto pic.twitter.com/dAeVhA8y8F — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) February 16, 2023

Mr Hunt went on to stress the importance of “accelerating” improvements to maths and technical education.

He used toy cars and Formula One-style graphics to illustrate Britain rising by nine places to 18th in the global league tables for maths and English, adding: “We can deploy our DRS and overtake the rest of the pack.

“These innovations can only happen with a great education, and that’s why education is one of the four pillars of our plan to grow the economy.”

Mr Hunt uses graphics to try to explain how the UK will 'overtake the rest of the pack'

Sarah Olney, the Liberal Democrats’ Treasury spokesman, said: “Far from Formula One, Jeremy Hunt is more of a hapless Hot Wheels driver who’s driven our economy off a cliff.

“People won’t forget what this revolving door of Conservative chancellors has done to our economy.

“People’s homes are being repossessed, millions are choosing between heating and eating, and all this government can conjure up is PR stunts from a Mr Bean lookalike.”

Mr Hunt’s racetrack adventure was not his first foray into the world of viral videos.

The Chancellor's video was an attempt to deliver his message about the economy in an entertaining way

He was dubbed “Mr (Coffee) Bean” after a clip in which he attempted to explain why inflation was so high with a stack of empty coffee cups.

Mr Hunt was seen ordering a flat white before explaining why British households were seeing their costs rise and discussing the Government’s pledge to halve inflation.

His unique explanation massed some 1.4 million views on Twitter, with one insider saying it had been seen by many more millions across all platforms.