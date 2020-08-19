Government adviser accuses ministers of ‘passing blame’ for coronavirus crisis in blistering attack

The government has been accused of "passing the blame" (Picture: Getty)

A government adviser has accused ministers of “passing blame” for the coronavirus crisis in a blistering attack.

Sage member Jeremy Farrar’s criticism was sparked by an article in the Daily Mail regarding the government’s decision to absolve Public Health England (PHE).

Health secretary Matt Hancock announced PHE would have many of its functions merged with the government’s contact tracing service into a new body to be known as the National Institute for Health Protection.

Dido Harding, the current head of the contact tracing service, will run the new institute.

Farrar, who is the director of The Wellcome Trust, said he was upset by “arbitrary sackings, passing of blame, ill-thought through, short term and reactive reforms.”

Farar added there had been “under-investment for years” and the response to the current crisis lacked “ strategic vision needs for range future challenges, preempting inevitable public enquiry.”

He said it was better to listen and learn from other countries, consider long term public health trends, lessons from public enquiry and invest in public health, prevention, social care and the NHS.

Farar added this would enable the health service to have what is needed and the capacity to deal with the expected and unexpected.

He referred to this as “a once in a lifetime opportunity”.

Farar wrote: “Knee jerk, reactive, short-term reforms that fail to listen or learn lessons from past, present crisis & future trends will be wasted opportunity for needed reform public health, social services & medical care.

“Learning lessons & commitment to real investment needed is the opportunity.”

Health secretary Matt Hancock delivers a speech on the future of the NHS

He added: “Yet there is a potentially opportunity, as is born out of such tragic crisis to listen, learn, reform & invest in a public health, social care & medical care that is equitable, inclusive, can meet needs of future decades & have surge capacity to prevent, prepare & respond to crisis.

“There is such an opportunity for a reforming, bold, strategic visionary administration & government.

“A moment out of crisis to seize. A unique opportunity to bring a country together across political divide.

“As COVID shows few things could be more important.”

The opposition Labour party described plans to abolish PHE in the middle of a pandemic as “irresponsible”.

Richard Murray, Chief Executive of The King’s Fund health charity, said PHE “appears to have been found guilty without a trial”.