Jeremy Corbyn apologises for breaching 'rule of six' at dinner party

Jeremy Corbyn has apologised after he was photographed breaking the government's coronavirus "rule of six".

The former Labour leader was photographed at a dinner party with eight other people including the photographer – potentially setting himself up for a £200 fine.

It comes after Boris Johnson and other government ministers were unable to answer basic questions about the rules they had brought in - with critics saying they were too complicated.

Mr Corbyn told The Sun newspaper, which published a photograph of the event: “I recently had dinner at a friend’s house where the number of guests eventually exceeded five.

"I understand that remaining at the dinner was a breach of the rule of six. I apologise for my mistake.”

Labour shadow health minister Rosena Allin-Khan said the former party leader should be fined.

"I'm disappointed. I'm glad that Jeremy Corbyn has apologised, it is absolutely inexcusable for people to break the rules, the rules apply to everyone," she said, adding: "He rightly should be paying the fine".

Mr Corbyn stood down as leader of the opposition in early April to be replaced by Sir Keir Starmer. He remained a Labour MP, sitting on the backbenches.

Read more

Coronavirus rules: What can you actually be fined for?