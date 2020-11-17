Jeremy Corbyn Says He Did Not Intend To 'Belittle' Anti-Semitism Concerns

Jeremy Corbyn has said it was not his intention to “belittle concerns” about anti-Semitism in the Labour Party.

The former Labour leader was suspended from the party in October over his reaction to the Equality and Human Rights Commission’s report into anti-Jewish racism in the party.

The watchdog found the party committed unlawful acts of harassment and discrimination while Corbyn was leader.

In response Corbyn said allegations about anti-Semitism had been “dramatically overstated” by his political opponents. He also did not accept all of the EHRC’s findings.

Keir Starmer, who took over as party leader in April, said the report was a “day of shame” for the party and he was “truly sorry”.

He said anyone who believed accusations were “exaggerated or a factional attack” was “part of the problem” and “should be nowhere near the Labour Party”.

Corbyn’s suspension risked setting off a fresh civil war within the party, with his allies demanding it be overturned.

In a statement first given to the party on the day he was suspended, but published on Tuesday, Corbyn said: “To be clear, concerns about anti-Semitism are neither ‘exaggerated” nor ‘overstated’.

“The publication of the EHRC report should have been a moment for the Labour Party to come together in a determination to address the shortcomings of the past and work as one to root out anti-Semitism in our own ranks and wider society.

“We must never tolerate anti-Semitism or belittle concerns about it. And that was not my intention in anything I said this week.

“I regret the pain this issue has caused the Jewish community and would wish to do nothing that would exacerbate or prolong it.

Corbyn added: “The point I wished to make was that the vast majority of Labour Party members were and remain committed anti-racists deeply opposed to anti Semitism.

“I fully support Keir Starmer’s decision to accept all the EHRC recommendations in full and, in accordance with my own lifelong convictions, will do what I can to help the party move on, united against anti-Aemitism which has been responsible for so many of history’s greatest crimes against humanity.”

Story continues

In his statement, Corbyn said he hoped the issue of his suspension could be “resolved as quickly as possible”.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.