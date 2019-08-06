Jeremy Clements Racing in 'Days of Thunder' groove with Darlington throwback

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Jeremy Clements Racing will have the No. 51 machine primed, painted and weighed and ready for Darlington Raceway on Saturday, August 31st, with a livery that is a little something different than years past. JCR will be throwing back to the No. 51 EXXON paint scheme from the 1990 film “Days of Thunder” and will be sponsored by long-time partners RepairableVehicles.com.

“I grew up watching ‘Days of Thunder’ all the time especially headed to Buck Creek Speedway in our cube van that my Grandpa Crawford built, and it would really get me pumped up to race.” Clements said. “Man, thinking back brings a lot of great memories in my early years racing with my Grandpa. I love this movie so much so that’s where I got the No. 51 from and have had it ever since.”

This is the fifth year that Darlington will hold NASCAR Throwback Weekend. Clements will make his ninth career start at ‘The Lady In Black.’ His current best finish at Darlington is eighth back in 2016.

Fans are welcome to join JCR on the Fan Deck and Ride with Jeremy on Saturday, August 31st.