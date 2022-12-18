Jeremy Clarkson Widely Condemned Over ‘Vile' And ‘Inexcusable’ Meghan Markle Comments

Jeremy Clarkson and Meghan Markle

Carol Vorderman, Kathy Burke and John Bishop are among the stars who have publicly condemned Jeremy Clarkson over vile remarks the former Top Gear presenter made about Meghan Markle in a newspaper column.

The 62-year-old said he “hated” the Duchess of Sussex and “dreamt of the day when crowds throw lumps of excrement at her” in his column in The Sun, which was published on Saturday.

He also claimed that “everyone who’s my age thinks the same way”.

His comments come just days after the final three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries arrived on the streaming platform.

Following the publication of the hate-filled column, Absolutely Fabulous star Kathy labelled the presenter a “colossal c***”.

“Watched the rest of #HarryandMeganNetflix. Still think they’re pretty great and I love their relationship with Meghan’s gorgeous mum, Doria,” Kathy tweeted.

“Wishing them continued happiness and people like that colossal c*** Clarkson continued pain with the thought of it,” she added.

Former Countdown star Carol also blasted Clarkson’s comments, insisting that “we absolutely do not think the same”.

Comedian and actor John Bishop called out Clarkson’s “blatant appeal to incite humiliation and violence on a woman” following the publication of the column on Saturday.

Comedian Dom Jolly said he was “gobsmacked” at the “utterly vile and disgusting comments written about Meghan Markle by Jeremy Clarkson in the Sun.”

“What an utter piece of trash he is… what is it with these type of men that triggers them so?” he added.

Presenter Edith Bowman labelled Clarkson a “vile misogynist” in a tweet shared on Sunday.

“Also how is someone able to print such abusive comments in an actual newspaper,” Edith added.

Jacqui Smith MP also addressed The Grand Tour presenter directly on Twitter over his remarks.

Many other public figures were united in their condemnation of Clarkson on social media...

A woman and her mother talk about the pain she suffered and her suicidal thoughts. One of the country’s biggest tabloids decides to publish this in response. Thinking of every woman or man who are in pain right now. Please remember we have got you. ❤️ https://t.co/UFSmvkAKRb — Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) December 17, 2022

Combo of misogynoir, sexism & racism against #MeghanMarkIe on public display is sick



Likes of Jeremy Clarkson, Piers Morgan et al can spew their filth with impunity against her, be rewarded with media platforms & party with Queen Camilla. Why you ask?



Welcome to White Privilege — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) December 17, 2022

This type of rhetoric is exactly what Meghan was highlighting in the documentary. Whatever opinion you have of Meghan, violence and hate against women is never acceptable. https://t.co/K2u1DA7hHY — Marsha de Cordova MP (@MarshadeCordova) December 17, 2022

That Jeremy Clarkson can write things like that, and publish them unashamed, tells us all we need to know about the way Rupert Murdoch has poisoned and rotted our public life. — Philip Pullman (@PhilipPullman) December 18, 2022

HuffPost UK has contacted Clarkson’s reps for comment.

In the second and final batch of episodes of Harry & Meghan, the couple claim that Harry was “blocked” from seeing his grandmother, the Queen, and that Prince William “screamed and shouted” at his brother after he announced his intension to move abroad with his wife.

