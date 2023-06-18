Jeremy Clarkson turns to stinging nettles to make a profit from Diddly Squat

Jeremy Clarkson joked he was using 'child labour and the minimum wage' to harvest the stinging nettles - Television Stills

Jeremy Clarkson has unveiled a new soup sourced directly from a wild plant growing on his Diddly Squat Farm.

The presenter announced that he will be selling 500ml of nettle soup for £5.80 after coming to the conclusion that the rest of his farm is “extremely unlikely to be profitable this year”.

Writing in The Sunday Times Magazine, Clarkson said that his nettle soup has been labelled “gorgeous” by guests in the last few weeks and that he hopes it will become “a firm farm shop favourite”.

The soup is made using a secret recipe that the former Top Gear host says was developed by a young racing driver who works in his farm shop.

However, he did reveal that it includes nettles, cream, potatoes, chicken stock and butter.

Nettle soup - Joy Skipper/Photodisc

Clarkson, who writes a weekly column for The Sunday Times, said the prospects for farmers this year were “even worse than usual” because of sky-high fertiliser prices, decreasing wheat prices and erratic weather patterns.

The 63-year-old said that he was “unbothered” by the issues – partly because he is immersed in an app that identifies birdsong, but also because he believes his nettle soup “brainwave” may secure the farm’s future.

“Unlike any other plant in the big wide world of farming, nettles do not need to be planted, or fertilised, or nurtured in any way… they are completely free – and they are delicious,” he wrote.

The TV presenter said his business plan includes him selling the half-a-litre portions, chilled and packaged, for just under six pounds in his Diddly Squat store near Chadlington, in Oxfordshire.

“Some people have said that no one will pay £5.80 to put a handful of nettles in their mouths but I think they will,” he added.

He quipped that he was forced to attempt three different methods for harvesting the nettles himself – and avoiding the farm’s deer faeces – before finally settling on outsourcing.

“I’d use a combination of child labour and the minimum wage,” he said, adding: “As I write there’s an army of kids in the woods playing what they call music and picking away merrily.”

His soup revelation comes after the announcement that he won a long-running planning battle to create a car park on Diddly Squat, but was not successful in convincing the council to allow his restaurant to reopen.

Clarkson was said to be “visibly upset” by West Oxfordshire District Council’s decision, which marked the latest development in his row with the local authority.

Nettle soup ingredients

He is currently the presenter of the popular series Clarkson’s Farm on Amazon Prime, in which he attempts to run the 400-hectare farm and sell produce through an on-site restaurant in defiance of planning officials.

The presenter was rebuffed last year after seeking planning permission from the council, but went ahead with the project after claiming to have found a “delightful loophole” in regulations.

The restaurant opened in July 2022, but it was subsequently ordered to shut by council officers, who issued an enforcement notice saying it represented a “material change of use”.

Now, the inspectorate has rebuffed Clarkson in upholding the council’s refusal of his plans for a restaurant, outside seating, a catering van and a toilet block – all rejected because of their “deleterious effect upon the character and appearance”.