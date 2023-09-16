Jeremy Clarkson has seen off the cancel mob... and Meghan’s fans will be furious

Clarkson’s Farm , Series 2

What a disastrous week for fans of cancel culture. They tried to cancel the singer Roisin Murphy – only for her new album to chart at number two, the biggest hit of her career. They tried to cancel the comedy writer Graham Linehan – only for his new book to fly into Amazon’s bestseller list, also at number two.

Then, to cap it all, it was reported that Amazon Prime Video is about to give Jeremy Clarkson a new series of Clarkson’s Farm. This follows months of rumours that Amazon was planning to scrap it, in panic at the social media outrage over a Sun column he wrote attacking Meghan Markle.

If the deal is officially confirmed, the Duchess’s online armies of followers will be furious. For supporters of both free speech and good TV, however, it’s a pleasant surprise. Only last month, an Amazon Prime Video executive told the Edinburgh International Television Festival that she and her colleagues had been “shocked and disappointed” by Clarkson’s column. She then added, bizarrely: “I think the thing that I want to say is that the show is so much bigger than Clarkson.”

To which the only response is: what? No it isn’t. The show is specifically about Clarkson. It’s filmed on his farm. The clue’s in the title. How exactly would Clarkson’s Farm work, if it didn’t feature Clarkson or his farm? “Hello and welcome to a new series of Clarkson’s Farm, presented by me, Amol Rajan. In Islington.”

Anyway, I don’t see how Amazon could sack Clarkson for a mere newspaper column. The only reason they were able to sign him in the first place was because he’d punched a producer at the BBC. Evidently that didn’t put Amazon off hiring him. So if they were to sack him now, it would suggest that writing rude things about Meghan Markle is a more serious offence than physical assault.

But then, to the cancel mob, perhaps it is. It’s practically their motto. “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will always hurt me.”

Licence to kill time

We knew the trend for remote working was getting out of hand. But this is extraordinary. Downing Street has now admitted that even our spies are at it.

In which case, I’m not looking forward to the next Bond film.

Scene: a suburban spare bedroom. We hear a mobile phone ring. James Bond appears, wearing an old T-shirt and jogging bottoms.

Bond: “Hello?”

M: “007, we’ve got a global emergency. An evil supervillain has acquired a weapon that could destroy the whole of the Western world – and, unless we accede to his nefarious demands, he’s going to launch it from his remote secret lair in Siberia. You must get out there immediately.”

Bond: “Sorry, M, no can do. You know I work from home these days. Those endless punch-ups with henchmen on the roofs of speeding trains were terrible for my work-life balance.”

M: “But 007, this could be the end of civilisation as we know it. Only you can stop him.”

Bond: “But I’ve got the school run at 3.30. I can’t possibly get to Siberia and back by then. Especially not now I’ve traded in my Aston Martin for a Peloton.”

M: “Please, 007. It’s desperately urgent. The evil supervillain says we’ve got precisely one week before he unleashes his deadly weapon.”

Bond: “A week? In that case, I definitely can’t do it. I only work four days a week now. On Fridays I play golf with Q.. Cheerio.”

Theresa May: the new Nigella

Theresa May is not well-known for saying interesting things in interviews, but she did manage to create a small stir in 2016 when she revealed that on her kitchen shelves she has 100 different cookery books. At the time, this sounded mildly eccentric. This week, however, the former prime minister boasted that her collection has since increased in size – to a mind-boggling 275.

I’ve just checked our kitchen shelf, and found that my wife and I own a grand total of 13 cookery books – which I would imagine to be a more conventional number. As a result, there are several pressing questions I would urgently like to ask Mrs May.

For example: why? Why would you need 275 cookery books? And how has the number shot up so dramatically? Are they breeding? Also: exactly how big is your kitchen? Is there any space left for pots and pans, or have they all had to be stored in the garage?

Mrs May says she likes to master a new recipe every week. Which is very admirable. But if, at a conservative estimate, each of her cookery books contains 100 recipes, this means that at a rate of one a week, mastering them all will take her nearly 529 years. And that’s before we factor in the thousands more cookery books she will have amassed in the meantime.

Perhaps Mrs May is hoping to become the new Nigella, and host her very own cookery programme. With all due respect, however, I sat through her many speeches about Brexit. And I’m not sure her style of delivery is quite right for TV.

“I’m very clear. The recipe for this dish is simple. Get some ingredients. Mix them together. Put them in the oven. And that’s it. I’m sorry, but I really can’t be any clearer than that at this stage. And remember: no meal is better than a bad meal.”

