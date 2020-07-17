Jeremy Clarkson offers to reimburse five-year-old whose stall was looted

Jeremy Clarkson leaves the Noel Coward Theatre in London after watching a performance of "Quiz" (PA Images via Getty Images)

Jeremy Clarkson has stepped up and offered to reimburse a five-year-old after thieves stole from his stall of farm goods.

The Grand Tour star was moved after reading about little Harry Clare, who had set up a stall selling eggs, milk and soap outside his parents' glamping site in Malvern in Worcestershire.

The youngster left out an honesty box for people to pay when they bought goods. When he went to check it one morning, he was horrified to discover that everything had been swiped, with just his sign and table left.

This is Harry - he is 5 and runs a little honesty shop near to my Saleroom. Someone has stolen his money and his stock. They will probably be too ashamed to return either but if they get to read this I hope it costs them a few nights sleep. pic.twitter.com/p11jqZZB3y — Philip Serrell (@PhilipSerrell) July 14, 2020

His mum Rosie told The Sun there were “lots of tears”, adding: “He had never lost anything from there before and didn't understand why somebody would do that to him.”

Clearly appalled at the story, Clarkson posted a message on Twitter saying he wanted to help.

I will make good all that was lost.

Please get in touch. And then let’s feed the thieves into a combine. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) July 16, 2020

“I will make good all that was lost,” said the star, 60.

“Please get in touch.”

“And then let’s feed the thieves into a combine,” he joked.

Fans were impressed by Clarkson’s kind offer.

Jeremy Clarkson attends Amazon Studio's "The Grand Tour" season two premiere screening and party (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

“What a very nice gesture Mr Clarkson,” said one person on Twitter.

Another posted: “What a legend Jeremy is.

“It's quite amazing to me how someone as famous as Jeremy is willing to reach out to a 5 year old child and replace stolen good. So nice.”

“Bring that kid on the show!” suggested another person.