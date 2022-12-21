Jeremy Clarkson will not face criminal investigation over Duchess of Sussex comments

Jeremy Clarkson - Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Jeremy Clarkson will not face a criminal investigation over a column he wrote about the Duchess of Sussex after Scotland Yard received “a number of complaints”, The Telegraph can reveal.

The former Top Gear presenter faced a public backlash after writing in The Sun that he was “dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, 'Shame!' and throw lumps of excrement at her”.

He added: “Everyone who's my age thinks the same way.”

The Independent Press Standards Organisation (Ipso) revealed that the article had generated more complaints than any other.

On Wednesday, Scotland Yard said it had received several complaints about the newspaper article, but it had not identified any criminal offences.

'No further action will be taken'

A spokesman told the Telegraph: “A number of reports have been made to police following the publication of an article in a national newspaper on December 17.

“The allegations have been assessed, no offences have been identified and no further action will be taken.”

In the face of a furious response from the public, Clarkson wrote on Twitter: “Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it. In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people. I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future.”

The Sun’s website on Monday night was updated to say: “In light of Jeremy Clarkson’s tweet he has asked us to take last week’s column down.”

'For everyone in public life, language matters'

Asked about the backlash during a visit to Latvia, Rishi Sunak said that “for everyone in public life, language matters”.

The Prime Minister added: “I absolutely don’t believe that Britain is a racist country. And I’d hope that as our nation’s first British Asian Prime Minister when I say that it carries some weight.

“You know, I’m really proud of our country, its culture, its resilience, its beauty. And actually, it’s an enormous privilege to champion Britain and indeed, its institutions like the monarchy when I’m out and about on the world stage as I am here today.”

Neither Buckingham Palace nor Archewell have publicly responded to Clarkson’s comments.

But the column raised eyebrows in California, where the Sussexes are understood to believe that it vindicates everything they said in their Netflix documentary.