Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond Shoot Final Episode of The Grand Tour

Amazon Prime

The tour has come to an end. Jeremy Clarkson, 63, James May, 60, and Richard Hammond, 52, have returned from Zimbabwe after completing filming of the final special. After seven years on Amazon Prime, The Grand Tour's final episode will air next year, BBC News reports.

The trio has been together for twenty years. In 2003, they worked together as presenters on the hit show Top Gear. In 2015, Clarkson left the show after getting into a physical altercation with a producer. In 2016, the group reunited for The Grand Tour. In 2019, after the first three seasons, the format of the show changed from a weekly program to a series of specials. About two feature-length specials were released each year. Now, those are set to end.

This has been a tough month for fans of both The Grand Tour and Top Gear. It was recently announced that Top Gear would also not return for the foreseeable future.

In an appearance on the Today Podcast last week, May said he felt it was time for Top Gearto try something new.

"My honest view is—I can say this now—it does need a bit of a rethink," May said. "It's time for a new format and a new approach to the subject because the subject has not been this interesting, I suspect, since the car has been invented."

Thankfully, fans of Clarkson, May, and Hammond can still get their fix with other shows. Clarkson has the popular Clarkson's Farm series which will have at least two more seasons. And May has his Our Man In... series. Still, the end of The Grand Tour marks the end of an era in automotive entertainment.

