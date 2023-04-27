Jeremy Clarkson inspires surge in property searches near location for his TV show

Jeremy Clarkson inspires surge in property searches near his farm (PA Archive)

Searches for homes for sale near where Jeremy Clarkson’s TV show Clarkson’s Farm is based have jumped, according to a property website.

Rightmove said searches for homes for sale in the village of Chadlington in Oxfordshire surged by 373% in February and March 2023, compared with the same period in 2022.

The second series of the hit Amazon Prime TV show launched in February this year and a similar uplift in property searches was seen by Rightmove following the launch of the first series in 2021.

The average asking price for a home in the postcode area of Chadlington is £518,702, having risen by 7% between June 2021 and March 2023, according to Rightmove.

Customers queued in February this year, following the reopening of Clarkson’s Diddly Squat farm shop after its winter closure.

Rightmove’s property expert Tim Bannister said: “It’s always fascinating to see in real time on Rightmove how the latest TV shows or cultural moments can inspire homehunters’ searches.

A general view of Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm Shop near Chadlington in Oxfordshire (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

“Many of us will have watched Clarkson’s Farm and imagined what our life could be like if we relocated to the countryside or opted for a lifestyle change.

“The countryside still has a real pull with homehunters, as ‘acre’, ‘rural’ and ‘land’ are still some of the most popular keyword phrases that people use when searching for their next home.”

Clarkson’s Farm, which first aired in June 2021, follows the former Top Gear star as he faces the day-to-day challenges on his 1,000-acre Oxfordshire farm, Diddly Squat, alongside partner Lisa Hogan and farm hand Kaleb Cooper.

Since its launch almost two years ago, the series has turned out to be one of the streaming service’s most popular programmes.