Jeremy Clarkson fails to win approval for Cotswolds restaurant

Steven Morris
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

In his old life, Jeremy Clarkson conceded he might have been prepared to pave over the British countryside – but the former petrolhead-in-chief has insisted he is a changed man.

As a farmer, he was trying to do his bit to save the countryside by turning his recently built lambing shed into a restaurant serving locally produced food at his Diddly Squat farm in the Cotswolds, he told planning subcommittee officials in the small Oxfordshire town of Witney.

The conversion, along with the 70-space car park, was merely “diversification of a farming business”, Clarkson told the planning officials. They did not agree.

After they pointed out that the restaurant on a prominent spot could cause case “great harm” to the designated area of outstanding natural beauty, councillors rejected the plan on Monday.

It will probably not be the end of the matter. Outside the council building, Clarkson said it was “a bad day for farming” and vowed to appeal. The changed man jumped into a Range Rover and took a swipe at one of the council officials, comparing him to the comedian Eric Morecambe. “But not as funny.”

Ultimately, win or lose, the saga will, no doubt, be lapped up by audience of his Amazon Prime reality show Clarkson’s Farm.

Related: Jeremy Clarkson on his farming show: ‘It’s like Attenborough doing jetskiing’

The hugely popular show is seen as a mixed blessing in the area. It has brought business in, with fans lining up for hours for the chance to buy produce, or a souvenir, from his farm shop in the village of Chadlington. But it has also caused an unwelcome stir in this most picturesque and peaceful landscape, plus traffic chaos.

Appearing before West Oxfordshire district council’s uplands area planning subcommittee, the former Top Gear presenter began by thanking the members for having him along and said he found the experience “nerve-racking.”

He said the planners had made much of the fact that his scheme to convert the shed built in 2020 into a restaurant was in an area of outstanding natural beauty – and agreed that it was.

But he told the committee: “The reason it is, is because farmers maintain it, farmers look after the woodlands, the hedges, the streams. They keep it beautiful. The farmers are not going to be able to do that for much longer because of the parlous state of their finances. We have been told as farmers to diversify and that is exactly what this proposal is, it’s a diversification of a farming business.”

Clarkson said his farm would provide beef to the restaurant while others in the areas would supply other locally produced food. He said local farmers were delighted, and that one had recently told him tearfully that she would have gone out of business were it not for the boost his farm shop had given.

The TV star took a swipe at spelling mistakes in the council officer’s report, before admitting: “In my old job I might have paved over the countryside but I’ve moved on from that and I don’t want to do any such thing.”

Clarkson was asked why he had stopped trying to use the lambing shed for sheep. He replied that he had “put a toe” in the water and found that sheep farming was not viable. He was merging his flock with a neighbour’s.

There was some support. One councillor, Alex Postan, pointed out that a nearby caravan park was already a “blot on the landscape”, so another might not hurt so much. He agreed that farmers needed all the help they could, otherwise the world was heading for food and water wars.

The local ward councillor, Dean Temple, said people in the area used to have two job choices: farm worker or working in service, “Downton Abbey-style.” But most of those jobs had gone and anything that helped employment was to be welcomed. But he said he had to vote against the plan with “heavy heart” because of the impact on a beautiful area.

There were 56 letters of objection, and 13 of support. Addressing the meeting on behalf of one resident, barrister Charles Streeten claimed the lambing shed had been a “Trojan horse” for the restaurant. He said Clarkson had a “general disregard” for the planning rules and claimed his conduct was “shameful”, adding: “It indicates a ‘give me an inch and I’ll take a mile’ attitude.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • New Brunswick's racism commissioner thinks P.E.I. should create similar role

    New Brunswick's commissioner on systemic racism thinks P.E.I. should consider a similar role following recent reports of on-ice racism during Island hockey games. Manju Varma was appointed to her position in September. She is looking at systemic racism in New Brunswick and compiling a report to offer recommendations to government on how to dismantle it. But she also hears about incidents of racism in other Atlantic provinces. Some Island MLAs have been asking for a racism commissioner on P.E.I.

  • NFL looks at contingency sites for Super Bowl amid COVID-19

    NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL, not surprisingly in the midst of a rise in COVID-19 cases, has looked into other potential sites for next month's Super Bowl. That's not unusual because the league does so every year. But with Los Angeles the site for this year's title game, and restrictions increasing for attendance at indoor events, it has become more noteworthy. “We plan on playing Super Bowl 56 as scheduled at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 13,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Wednesda

  • James, Radford nab pairs spot on Olympic team despite withdrawal from nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford sat in the virtually empty TD Place Arena stands on Saturday, watching as their rivals competed in the pairs free skate at the Canadian figure skating championships. A day later, James and Radford found themselves having to defend their berth on Canada's team for the Beijing Olympics. The veteran skaters, who contracted COVID-19 just before Christmas, were awarded one of the two berths in pairs on Sunday, despite withdrawing from the championships in Ottawa after t

  • City will pursue other means of getting arena built, Calgary mayor says

    Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said Wednesday the city will pursue other ways of getting a new downtown arena built after its deal with the Flames owners was officially terminated earlier this week. Construction was supposed to start on the $600-million arena in Victoria Park in early 2022 — but on Dec. 21, Gondek said she had been informed by the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) that it would not be proceeding with the project. In the days that followed, the Flames owners indicat

  • Vancouver Canucks winger Alex Chiasson tests positive for COVID-19

    VANCOUVER — Alex Chiasson is the latest Vancouver Canucks player to test positive for COVID-19. Head coach Bruce Boudreau says the 31-year-old right-winger was held out of practice Thursday due to the test result, but he has not been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Five other Canucks players are currently on the COVID list, including forwards Brock Boeser and Phillip Di Giuseppe (Dec. 29), Justin Dowling (Dec. 30), Jason Dickinson (Jan. 1) and Elias Pettersson (Jan. 5). Boudreau says he's

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ingram scores 32, Pelicans beat depleted Warriors 101-96

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram broke out of a shooting slump with 32 points and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a three-game skid with a 101-96 victory over the depleted Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Warriors' leading scorer Stephen Curry was ruled out after hurting his left quad during a loss a night earlier in Dallas. Also held out was veteran leader and leading rebounder Draymond Green because of a sore hip. Meanwhile, both teams apparently were missing their 3-point shooting r

  • Gobert tests positive for virus again, enters NBA protocols

    The first time that Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA didn’t even have health and safety protocols. It shut down the league instead. This time, the Utah Jazz center might just miss a few days. Gobert has tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed Thursday on the virus-related protocols list — something that didn’t even exist when he tested positive for the virus on March 11, 2020, the night that the NBA shut down for more than four months and ultimately decided to finish its sea

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • The story behind this Senators fan's massive Josh Norris tattoo

    Mason Kohne says he doesn't regret inking a giant tattoo of Josh Norris on his stomach, despite the Ottawa forward appearing to bail on his end of their deal.

  • Blues score 2 power-play goals in last minute, top Stars 2-1

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou and Ryan O’Reilly scored power-play goals in the final minute, rallying the St. Louis Blues over the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Sunday. Kyrou won it with 29 seconds left. O’Reilly tied it at 1-all with 47 seconds to go while the Blues had a 6-on-4 advantage. It was the first time in franchise history the Blues scored twice in the last minute to win. “It was definitely very fun to be a part of,” Kyrou said. “It doesn’t happen too often, coming back in the last minute.” This

  • Maple Leafs down undermanned Oilers 4-2 to send Edmonton to its 11th loss in 13 games

    TORONTO — Ilya Mikheyev and the Toronto Maple Leafs added to the Edmonton Oilers' misery Wednesday night. Mikheyev scored on a third-period power play as Toronto defeated the undermanned Oilers 4-2 at Scotiabank Arena. It marked the eighth straight game the Leafs have scored with the man advantage and the fifth consecutive contest Edmonton has allowed a power-play goal. Mikheyev ripped his third goal of the season — and third in the last two games since returning from wrist surgery Dec. 14 — pas

  • Precious Achiuwa’s energy and commitment a difference-maker for Raptors

    Precious Achiuwa was at his best, scrappiest self as the Raptors carved out a win over the Bucks. He spoke post-game about his impact on the court, what he’s learned from this team, and things the scoresheet doesn’t necessarily show. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C

  • Toronto FC rebuild continues as veteran Dom Dwyer is traded away in salary dump

    Toronto FC continued its rebuild Monday, sending veteran forward Dom Dwyer and its third overall pick in Tuesday's MLS SuperDraft to FC Dallas in exchange for US$50,000 in general allocation money. Dallas promptly waived Dwyer, using its one permitted off-season buyout of a guaranteed contract. In essence, the trade is a salary dump for Toronto. While the 31-year-old Dwyer made a modest US$81,375 last season, his pay balloons to more than US$300,000 in 2022, according to a source not authorized

  • Flyers' Joel Farabee destroys stick in the tunnel after getting booed by fans

    After a series of mishaps, Joel Farabee got booed off the ice -- and took out his frustrations on his stick.

  • Fred VanVleet cites confidence, praises teammates after career night vs. Jazz

    "I'm going to be honest, I always think I'm the best player in the gym. Sometimes I'm right, sometimes I'm wrong," Fred VanVleet said following his absolutely ridiculous game versus Utah on Friday. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Parsons, Mixon latest stars added to COVID-19 list

    Dallas star rookie linebacker Micah Parsons and Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon were the latest big-name players added to the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday. Parsons will likely miss the season finale for the Cowboys on Saturday against Philadelphia when Dallas has a chance to improve its playoff seeding. Parsons will finish the season with 13 sacks, 1 1/2 behind the rookie record set by Tennessee's Jevon Kearse in 1999. The NFL is allowing players to return five days after a positive COVID-1

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. WATCH | Kripps and Stones collect bronze in Germany: "We were happy with the race today," Kripps said. "We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent. That's what we're working on right now as well as testing some equipment." Francesco Friedr