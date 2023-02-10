How Jeremy Clarkson dug himself a hole with his Diddly Squat restaurant

Jeremy Clarkson

After the first series of Amazon Prime’s Clarkson’s Farm, even viewers who half-watched while they scrolled on their phones could surely recognise the formula at play: just as with the series’ premise, every episode involves Jeremy Clarkson coming up with a cunning plan, before realising the idea will prove a shade more challenging than first thought.

Cue profanities, close-ups of his craggy face caught in moments of (often expensive) realisation, and various moments of hilarity on Diddly Squat, Clarkson’s 1,000-acre farm near Chipping Norton in the Cotswolds. It’s not understated – the drama is signposted with the subtlety of Homer Simpson reading a heavy machinery catalogue – but nor is it meant to be. Like a cross between Grand Designs and Blackadder, it’s an unscripted comedy that works because the butt of the joke is wealthy enough to handle it.

If series one was about Clarkson’s seeing if he could make it as a farmer, series two, which is now available to watch, is about Clarkson’s seeing if he could sell his produce via an on-site restaurant. We hear about this in episode one, in a conversation with Charlie, the professional buzzkiller of a farm manager who has to tolerate – and then facilitate – Clarkson’s ideas.

“Here’s my next plan. Ready? Turn the lambing barn into a restaurant. Our own beef, slaughtered down the road. We have beef or lamb. We have our own potatoes. We have the flour for the gravy, we have the mint for the mint sauce, we have the horseradish just here, we have durum wheat to make pasta…” Clarkson envisages. “A restaurant where everything you eat in it was produced at Diddly Squat.”

He then drums on the table with glee. Charlie winces. “Brilliant, it’s just… the detail.” Clarkson interrupts him and waves a hand: details shmetails. So we have our set-up, and what follows, dribbled through the eight episodes, is the predictable rude awakening: setting up a restaurant from scratch is actually quite hard.

“Anyone who’s done it could have told him that,” says one restaurateur, who built a rural restaurant in 2018 but wished to remain nameless rather than wade into the War of the Cotswolds, fought between Diddly Squat, disgruntled locals, and the council. “The devil really is in the details. Anyone can open a crap little café, but if you want a unique vibe, or you have a clear vision of how you want it to feel, getting that from inside your head to reality can be tricky.”

Clarkson finds this out at every turn. He knows that hospitality is a folly – he mentions the oft-quoted statistic that 80 per cent of new restaurants fail, which isn’t strictly true but the gist is sound – and yet plays up to the challenge. His initial vision is to convert his lambing shed into a 60-cover restaurant, with a serving area, toilets and a car park.

Explaining this to Alan the builder, he is alarmed to learn that he’ll need things like walls and a floor, because this is Britain and we experience weather. The estimated cost of making the lambing shed restaurant-standard? £250,000. Time for the first of many occasions in which Clarkson wheels around in disgust. If in Top Gear his catchphrase was ending hyperboles with “…in the world”, in Clarkson’s Farm it’s rubbing the bridge of his nose and staring heavenwards, dumbfounded at the cost of his own whims.

Yet Clarkson is rich, and Amazon is richer, so writing cheques is not the obstacle, it’s writing planning applications that gain approval. West Oxfordshire District Council isn’t exactly fawning over its celebrity resident (well, one of its celebrity residents), and instead likes to make an example of him. Thanks to the popularity of his farm shop with tourists, Clarkson also has numerous enemies in the local area. It’s another thing he could have seen coming.

“You can’t please everyone – nor should you try. There’s always going to be one bloke in the village who doesn’t like the idea of change,” our rural restaurateur says. “But it’s well known that planning applications always take longer than you think. They are never simply straightforward.”

Spoiler alert: Clarkson’s application is rejected, despite his best efforts at charming the council (bringing a film crew along, then ridiculing the spelling errors made in a report, may not have warmed him to the local authorities), but eventually he finds a loophole that allows him to proceed.

With what feels like breakneck speed – seeing him call up chefs and explain he basically needs a restaurant to provide the narrative thrust on his successful structured reality show might have been a bit meta – he’s off, filling a restaurant with all the things a restaurant should be filled with. Like staff. And food. And bits.

The Telegraph’s William Sitwell gave Diddly Squat four stars when he dined there - Adrian Sherratt/ Times Newspapers Ltd

The former is led by lauded chef Pip Lacey, who runs Hicce in London, and now has the unenviable task of building a menu that Clarkson briefs her should be similar to what is eaten in the 1995 porcine agricultural comedy Babe. This turns out to just mean beef and veg, served plenty of ways. We don’t see the other details, but there would have been many, many phone calls.

“It’s not just about tables and chairs and paint on the walls. It’s also the plates you eat off, the cups you drink from, the weight of the cutlery and that’s before you’ve even got to the food…” our restaurateur says.

“Staffing is also very tricky, they are also the most expensive part of the operation. It is extremely hard to find good, young, committed hospitality staff and if you do find them, keeping them can be even harder.”

That second one may not have been a concern. Lacey brought her own from London. Other arrangements were spirited up in two days. A tractor and trailer would take guests to their table, which was in the middle of a barley field, like a hayfever sufferer’s, well, fever dream.

A quad bike would ferry people to the loo. A neon sign trilling: “Yes, we have no vegetarian food” was installed. “Before making your booking, you should know it’s small, mostly outdoors and very rustic [...] We don’t cater to the faddy,” the restaurant’s OpenTable profile read.

Chef Pip Lacey had the unenviable task of writing Jeremy Clarkson’s ideal menu - Amazon Studios

Last summer, the Telegraph’s restaurant critic William Sitwell had an enjoyable lunch there, giving the place four stars, but there were signs Clarkson needed a restaurant for his TV series, rather than a TV series to showcase his restaurant.

“It’s lunchtime so with three in the kitchen and a good five on service, and with seven tables of four outside, I can tell you that this is not a viable business but TV content,” Sitwell wrote. “Which is not my glorious problem, of course. The staff are completely charming and professional – hoisted from a trendy restaurant near King’s Cross and staying in nearby hotels (did I say the sums don’t work?).”

In the end, the sums didn’t need to work. The council got wind of it and shut things down. It was reported last month that Clarkson has abandoned the idea of appealing. Could this be thanks to the rumours of Amazon Prime abandoning him? Perhaps.

And he may not mind. Diddly Squat Restaurant is closed for business, but along with an impressive farmer’s tan, you suspect Clarkson has other ideas up his sleeve.