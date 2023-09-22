Jeremy Clarkson does not understand what it is like to be a regular farmer, says Tory MP

Jeremy Clarkson presents the popular series Clarkson’s Farm on Amazon Prime, in which he attempts to run a 400-hectare farm

Jeremy Clarkson does not understand what it is like to be a regular farmer because he has a “huge” television company helping him out, the rural affairs minister has suggested.

Clarkson presents the popular series Clarkson’s Farm on Amazon Prime, in which he attempts to run a 400-hectare farm and sell produce through an on-site restaurant.

The 63-year-old broadcaster has won support from across the farming community and has led a campaign to repeal “mountains” of red tape affecting agriculture.

But Mark Spencer, a minister at Defra and a former farmer himself, insisted during an interview with GB News that Clarkson’s struggles – which have included high-profile planning battles with West Oxfordshire district council – did not represent the typical farmer’s life.

Anne Diamond, the channel’s breakfast television host, told Mr Spencer: “You only have to look at Jeremy Clarkson’s farm, and a lot of farmers are saying thank goodness somebody at least, very high-profile in the media, has been able to show ordinary people how incredibly difficult it is to provide food from our country.”

Asked by Ms Diamond whether politicians “generally understand” the pressures on farmers, Mr Spencer replied: “I think unless you’ve been a farmer, you don’t actually know how difficult it is.

“You mention Jeremy Clarkson, but I think that Jeremy is assisted by the fact that he’s got a huge television company behind him funding some of those exciting things he puts on the screen.

“Actually, you know, when you’re out there day and night and it is your livelihood at risk, and losing an animal costs you a huge amount of your future income, I think then you understand the pressure that you are actually under.”

Mr Spencer added that the work of farmers must be valued and the public can “take that for granted”, saying “beautiful rolling landscapes” like the Brecon Beacons are only there because of how they have been sculpted by farmers.

James Rebanks, a prize-winning author and a sheep farmer, claimed in 2021 that Clarkson did more for farmers in one series of his Amazon show than the BBC’s Countryfile had managed in the space of three decades.

In May, farmhand Kaleb Cooper and land agent Charlie Ireland, both of whom have gained cult status thanks to their appearances on Clarkson’s Farm, attended a “farm to fork” summit with Rishi Sunak at Downing Street to discuss food prices and subsidies.

Clarkson is reportedly in talks with Amazon over a new series of Clarkson’s Farm despite previous rumours it would be cancelled over his comments about the Duchess of Sussex.

He wrote in a Sun newspaper column at the end of last year that he “hated Meghan” and wanted to see her “made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’,” referencing a scene from Game of Thrones.

However, he personally apologised for his comments in the wake of a backlash and offered what he described as a “mea culpa with bells”.