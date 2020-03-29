Jeremy Clarkson hits out at misquoted Daily Mail article: 'This is NOT what I said'

Former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson gestures as he arrives at the Ticketpro Dome for the Clarkson, Hammond and May Live Show held in Johannesburg on June 10, 2015. AFP PHOTO / STEFAN HEUNIS (Photo credit should read STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Jeremy Clarkson has responded to a Daily Mail article which says he urges people to ‘keep driving’ during the coronavirus crisis amid government advice to stay home.

Writing in his regular column for The Sun, the 59-year-old suggested cars were a better alternative to buses currently as you are less likely to contact COVID-19 in your car than on public transport.

But he is unhappy with the Daily Mail’s article headline which appears to insinuate Clarkson suggests people go against government advice and go out driving - his response on Twitter being: “This is NOT what I said.”

The former Top Gear presenter tweeted the comment along with a screen shot of the offending headline.

This is NOT what I said. pic.twitter.com/d8AKHSIDrE — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) March 29, 2020

He followed the post up with further comments explaining what he did say.

He tweeted: “I said that if you need to go to work, or the shops, you should drive. And parking restrictions and the congestion charge should be removed.”

He then added: “Why does the Mail employ halfwits?”

In his article, Clarkson labelled cars “a means of transport that’s virus proof” adding “you can’t be infected when you’re inside it and you can’t pass your infection on to anyone else”.

Supporting cars instead of public transport as the safest current means of transport, the article reads: “During the COVID-19 outbreak, when it’s important we keep our distance, all ­parking restrictions should be lifted.

“Cars should be allowed to use both bus and cycle lanes and all traffic cameras should be turned off. I know this flies in the face of what the eco-mentalists say is good for us but buses are petri dishes so park them at the depot.

“Trains and the Tube are no better, so turn off the power immediately.”