Jeremy Clarkson to close Diddly Squat restaurant as he admits defeat in planning battle

Jeremy Clarkson has reportedly been forced to close his controversial restaurant at Diddly Squat farm after admitting defeat in his battle with the local council.

The 62-year-old presenter opened the restaurant last summer despite an ongoing planning row with West Oxfordshire District Council (WODC), which had denied his application to create a restaurant on the farm in late 2021.

The presenter said he found a “delightful little loophole” allowing him to open a pizza cafe in July 2022 - albeit on a different site to the original one - but the following month he was issued an enforcement notice by West Oxfordshire District Council (WODC) ordering him to shut down the popular eatery.

WODC claimed that the parking, toilets, traffic, as well as the dining installed by Mr Clarkson’s farm is “visually intrusive and harmful” to the Cotswolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The local council told The Telegraph in October last year that the farm “continues to operate outside the planning permissions granted” and that “advice has been ignored”.

Local residents said it was "about time" the council "stood up to Jeremy Clarkson and his behaviour".

The Top Gear presenter has now given up on the project, according to the Sunday Mirror.

He is reported to have written to the council saying “I no longer wish to open a restaurant” after being “thwarted by the enforcement notice”.

The farm in Chipping Norton has attracted flocks of visitors since becoming the subject of Clarkson’s Farm, the hit Amazon Prime Video documentary.

Locals are delighted that the plan for the restaurant appears to have been shelved, having complained about the heavy disruption and traffic jams, as well as the establishment not being in keeping with the quiet rural surroundings.

One said: "For too long he [Mr Clarkson] has thought he can get away with whatever he wants without any consequences."

Another said: "Rich and entitled. He has to follow the rules like everyone else and grizzles about not being treated differently."

Some said Mr Clarkson has caused difficulty in the village and said he has “no respect” for his neighbours.

One woman whose home sits just at the entrance to the village said the main issue continues to be “idiots” driving through the village at high speed.

Angela Smith, 60, said: "I've been here for 50 odd years. I just know that on days he's open I don't drive down that road.

"I should imagine having the cafe closed will help, because I think they go up there and come back through the village.

"I've never been up there myself, but I drove past a few times when they first opened and saw all the idiots queuing up in front of the gate.

"I just thought, if they've stood in that queue for that long they had better buy something at least when they get there.

"I know somebody along here who did say that Clarkson gives away free lunches to people in the village which she raved about, but I don't know if that is just for the local villagers or what."

A second series of Clarkson’s Farm will be aired next month.

Clarkson's representatives have been contacted for comment.