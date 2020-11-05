Jeremy Clarkson says bees 'hate' him as he is stung on the bottom

Jeremy Clarkson has revealed his new beekeeping hobby took a bad turn when one of his bees stung him on the bottom.

The Grand Tour star has taken up tending the insects on his new farm but, according to the Mirror, he is convinced that they don’t like him.

The 60-year-old said he makes sure he is kitted out in protective clothing when he’s getting close to his 250,000 bees but that they manage to find a way in anyway.

“The bees aren’t so bad but it’s just they hate me,” he said. “Even though I wear my full bee suit they worked out how to get into it.”

Clarkson said once he realised that the bees were getting into his suit via a little gap between his shoes and the special beekeeping outfit, he tried to thwart them by wearing wellies.

However, at least one found a way in.

“The bee got in the bottom, crawled up the Wellington, up the jeans trouser until it got between there and my T-shirt where it found an interesting crack, down it went and then stung me,” he said.

"And when you’re in a bee suit you can’t get the bee out. I knew it was there dying in my underpants. I just thought, ‘God this honey better sell’.”

Clarkson is set to star in an Amazon Prime series about his life on the farm.

The eight-part show - entitled I Bought A Farm - will follow the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? star as he runs the 1,000 acre property.

It is expected to land on Amazon Prime in 2021.

