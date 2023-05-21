Jeremy Clarke, Spectator magazine’s much-loved, funny and unsparing Low Life columnist – obituary

Jeremy Clarke pictured at home in Strete near Dartmouth, 1997 - Paul Slater

Jeremy Clarke, who has died at home in France aged 66, was The Spectator’s long-serving Low Life columnist, chronicling with extraordinary frankness and good humour the depths and failings to which human nature is prone – and concluding with a no-holds-barred account of his own terminal cancer.

Having been recruited to The Spectator in 1999 shortly after the accession of Boris Johnson as the magazine’s editor, Clarke at first wrote intermittently under the heading of “No Life”. Unduly modest, he was reluctant to take on the Low Life mantle of the legendary Soho flaneur Jeffrey Bernard, who had written in that space from 1976 until his death in 1997 and was celebrated on the West End stage in Keith Waterhouse’s Jeffrey Bernard is Unwell.

Clarke with Boris Johnson: The Spectator hired him shortly after Johnson became editor

But in 2001 Clarke became Low Life – and embarked on a literary odyssey that was in every way a match both for the legacy of Bernard and for the High Life contributions of the inexhaustible Greek playboy Taki (Theodoracopulos) with whom he was paired on the page. Week by week, Clarke’s columns dealt unsparingly with issues ranging from drug and alcohol abuse, broken relationships and domestic violence to petty crime and football hooliganism – all of which featured large in Clarke’s own curriculum vitae.

Many of Clarke’s funniest episodes, set in the hardscrabble Devon towns where he spent his middle years, involved a gallery of reprobates led by the femme fatale Sharon, whose “tans always seemed to last longer than her boyfriends” – Clarke was one – and her on-off lover, the explosive “local hard man” Trevor.

Clarke tries talking therapy for an article, 2005 - JULIAN SIMMONDS

One such, from 2002, finds Trevor shoving his love-rival Darren’s head through a pub windowpane, “orange sparks from the cigarette lodged between the fingers of Trevor’s right hand adding a momentarily festive effect”. As the ruckus continues, Sharon’s hair and mascara are ruined by a drenching of Stella Artois – but “she’s circulating with all her usual social adroitness and firing back pints of lager as if nothing has happened”.

It was as though Rabelais and Damon Runyon were co-writing an X-rated version of The Archers. But the heart of Clarke’s writing was his empathy with all those whose lives, like his own, failed to follow untroubled paths. That included his father, a heavy drinker who ended up as the uniformed carpark attendant of a nudist beach, his plain little hut “the only place of his own he’d ever had” – until the night it was reduced by arson to “a perfect rectangle of ashes, a pair of door hinges and a padlock”.

Clarke goes ‘in search of the vibe’ at Pascha nightclub, Ibiza, for The Sunday Telegraph in 1999 - Simon Norfolk

The naturalness of Clarke’s writing belied the sweat he put into it, often spending two whole days on an 800-word column and still worrying that he had failed to find a resonant last phrase. But the ending he achieved in a broader sense – recording until he could write no more the agony of advancing tumours, the kindness of nurses and neighbours, the solace of books, birdsong and morphine, and the loving care of Catriona, the partner he married at the last – was high art indeed, followed with admiration and rising dread by a legion of readers.

Jeremy John Clarke was born on February 9 1957 at Rochford, near Southend in Essex, the eldest of three children of John Lewis Clarke – then a bank clerk, later a salesman – and his wife Audrey, née Brice, a nurse. Brought up at Leigh-on-Sea, Jeremy was educated at Buckhurst Hill County High School and at sixth-form college in Southend.

He passed only two O-levels, however, and his next phase of development was neatly summarised on the flyleaf of a Low Life anthology published in 2011:

“Three convictions for smash and grab. Two for drunk driving. One for possession of amphetamine sulphate. General labouring and factory work. Attended charismatic Baptist church. Made girlfriend pregnant. Resigned from job as refuse collector, returned library books, sold house, went to the Democratic Republic of Congo, then known as Zaire. Came back altered. Conscious decision to join bourgeoisie.”

Jeremy Clarke by Carmen Fyfe - Carmen Fyfe

If he never quite achieved that ambition, he was certainly an intellectual manqué, whose secret vice during his roughhouse youth was an unquenchable thirst for reading.

It was Ken Kesey’s One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest that inspired Clarke’s short career as a nursing assistant in a mental hospital – until he was sacked for drinking. And it was Evelyn Waugh who inspired his quixotic application to read English Literature at Waugh’s Oxford college, Hertford, after taking A-levels at night school. When that failed, he gained entrance to SOAS in London to read African studies.

He also attended literature lectures at UCL, and it was his 1993 review for its student magazine of Brian Plummer’s book Ferrets – one of Clarke’s recherché enthusiasms was ferret husbandry – that brought him to the attention of the literary grandee and UCL professor Karl Miller. Taken up by Miller as what Clarke called “his latest great white hope”, a book deal followed via a top agent, Alexandra Pringle, with a £50,000 advance.

A slice of the advance was received and blown, but no book was delivered. Nevertheless, Clarke was launched as a writer, becoming a columnist for Prospect magazine from 1995 to 2000 and The Independent on Sunday from 1996 to 1998.

With Catriona Olding, the Scottish artist whom he married earlier this year

Early subjects included the eccentric residents of the seaside care home run by his mother, but he also emerged as a polished travel writer, avid in pre-trip research and with a love of Spain and the Mediterranean as well as Africa.

Clarke’s talent was noticed by Stuart Reid, the Spectator’s deputy editor (and former Sunday Telegraph comment editor), who recruited him to write for the magazine; Liz Anderson, the arts editor who also looked after the “Life” columns, nurtured him through bouts of self-doubt; when he went up to London for Spectator parties, it was usually Taki who led him astray.

In his later years Clarke developed a fascination with the literature and battlefield geography of the First World War, in which four of his great uncles had died. There was also a religious side to him, of varying intensity over the years, alongside a more constant faith in West Ham United.

For such a lovable man, Jeremy Clarke was unlucky in love (booze and drugs did not help) until 2011, when he met Catriona Olding, a Scottish artist and former nurse. The occasion was the launch party for his Low Life book subtitled “One Middle-Aged Man in Search of The Point”; Catriona had won free tickets by submitting a tasteless joke. Long-distance friends at first, when her first marriage ended they became a couple, “stupidly, madly in love,” as she put it. “Couldn’t eat when we went out, just stared into each other’s eyes.”

Baroness Trumpington and Jeremy Clarke at The Spectator Cigar Awards Dinner 2014 - David M Benett/Getty Images for Boisdale

But, meanwhile, he was diagnosed in 2013 with prostate cancer and introduced to “the Elizabethan drama of the oncologist’s consulting room – always a door opening and someone coming in bearing grave news”. The habitual joie de vivre of Low Life was thereafter tempered by frequent medical bulletins, sometimes signalling remission, more often something worse ahead.

In those years Clarke lived between Devon and the Provençal village of Cotignac where Catriona had decamped, to a house built into a cliff, following her separation. But after his mother’s death in 2019 Clarke moved permanently to France, offering British readers a revealing account of the opulence of French state health provision.

In mid-March this year, he found strength for a short journey to the local mairie, where he and Catriona were married. The following morning he returned to hospital in Marseilles, where nurses decorated his bed with wildflowers. “Catriona’s dear face appeared around the door,” he ended that week’s column. “She’s here now, beside me… I am enveloped in kindness. I feel tons better.”

Jeremy Clarke’s last Spectator column, on “the pros and cons of kissing”, appeared in the magazine’s issue of May 6.

He is survived by Catriona, his son Mark, grandsons Oscar and Klynton, to whom he was especially devoted, and three stepdaughters from Catriona’s first marriage.

Jeremy Clarke, born February 9 1957, died May 21 2023