How Jeremy Allen White's Groomer Made His Sexy Curls Just as Shiny as His Golden Globe Trophy (Exclusive)

'The Bear' star, who won his second Golden Globe, rocked his signature heartthrob hairstyle — and PEOPLE has all the details straight from his hairstylist

Kevin Mazur/Getty Jeremy Allen White brings sexy energy to the 2024 Golden Globes

Jeremy Allen White turned up the heat at the 2024 Golden Globes with his heartthrob style — and hair!

On Sunday, The Bear actor, 32, brought his short king energy to the starry event wearing an effortlessly cool look.

Staying true to his love of a slouchy menswear moment — White wore a custom black Calvin Klein tuxedo consisting of a double-breasted wool jacket with satin grosgrain lapels and high-waisted trousers, complemented by a sheer silk shirt that gave a peek at his toned pecs.

The newly named Calvin Klein ambassador, who became the Internet's boyfriend thanks to his underwear-clad campaign (a status he called "bizarre" in the Globes press room), also played up his effortlessly-tousled, movie-star curls for the big night. Celebrity men's hair groomer, KC Fee, zhuzhed his main into tousled perfection using her must-have NAVY Hair Care products.



Getty Images Nominee Jeremy Allen White attends 2024 Golden Globe

“The inspiration for Jeremy’s 2024 Golden Globes look is to work with his organic lived-in style and texture and then add some refinement," Fee tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Of her favorite technique that she applied to White's hair, she adds, “Lately, I have been pulling tightness out of his curls to create a more wave-like texture.”

The pro also spilled all the details on how she locked in White's coils, starting with a red carpet must: hydrating hair products.

BTS images courtesy of KC Fee Celebrity men's groomer KC Fee preps Jeremy Allen White's curls ahead of the 2024 Golden Globes

Fee dampened his hair with Navy's Whirlpool Argan Oil and Green Tea Powered Styling Foam to not only lock in moisture, but to also add volume and to protect White's Hollywood hair from heat.

Then, she roughly dried his hair with the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer combined with a fingering technique through his curls to give them more volume and wavy definition.

The key to locking in the look was adding Navy's Swell Styling and Thickening Cream from root to tip, going in with the Dyson Airwrap Multi-styler to curl, and then adding more cream for a healthy feel and look.

Last but not least, Fee went in with Navy's Skipper Flexible Volumizing Hairspray to make sure White's hair stayed in place all night — and that they made for the ultimate winner's look when he took home his second Golden Globe! trophy!

BTS images courtesy of KC Fee Jeremy Allen White ahead of the 2024 Golden Globes

At Sunday's event, White took home his second-ever solo award for best performance by a male actor in a television series (musical/comedy) for his performance in The Bear.

White plays Carmy, a classically trained chef struggling to take over his dead brother's sandwich shop. There have been articles, memes, and even a New Yorker cartoon dedicated to his character's appeal.

Including the actor’s recognition, the Hulu series received a total of five nods this year, becoming the second most-nominated series tying with Only Murders in the Building, which both follow Succession in leads.

CBS Jeremy Allen White takes home best performance by a male actor in musical or comedy at the 2024 Golden Globes

Over the past couple of years, White has become one of the internet’s beloved studs not only with his impeccable acting chops, but of course with his abs, charisma and sleek style. And although he’s “flattered” by his bestowed status, he accepts it with modesty.

"What do I say to the internet?" he said while speaking with PEOPLE exclusively at The Iron Claw premiere, before responding, "Thanks for watching. I don't know, I'm flattered. It surprises me, truly."

"But I'll take it!" White added with a shurg. "I'll take what I can get!"



