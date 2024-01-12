Jeremy Allen White's 2 Kids: All About Ezer and Dolores

Jeremy Allen White is a father to two daughters that he shares with his estranged wife Addison Timlin

Addison Timlin Instagram Jeremy Allen White and Ezer White. ; Jeremy Allen White, Ezer White and Dolores White.

Jeremy Allen White is racking up awards for his performance in The Bear, but he remains grateful above all for his two daughters: Ezer and Dolores.

The Iron Claw star welcomed his first daughter, Ezer Billie White, 5, with his then-wife Addison Timlin on Oct. 20, 2018. His second daughter, Dolores Wild White, 3, joined the family on Dec. 12, 2020. Though Timlin filed for divorce from White in May 2023, the two are committed to co-parenting together and have agreed to joint custody.

In January 2024, after winning the Golden Globe for best performance by a male actor in a musical or comedy, White called out his children in his acceptance speech.

“Ezer and Dolores, you are my heart. I love you. I love you. I love you," White said.

From their love of Santa to the valuable trophies they keep in their room (spoiler: a Screen Actors Guild award!), here’s everything to know about Jeremy Allen White’s two kids, Ezer and Dolores.

Ezer was born in 2018

Addison Timlin Instagram Jeremy Allen White's daughter Ezer Billie White.

In June 2018, Timlin and White announced they were expecting their first child together and on Oct. 20, Ezer was born.

“Ezer Billie White 10.20.2018 Welcome to the world baby girl, it just got so much brighter,” Timlin captioned an image of White holding their newborn to his chest in the delivery room.

A month before she was born, White opened up to PEOPLE about his anticipation for the birth of his first child, and his plans on the first things he wanted to do with her when she was born.

“I just want to meet her. I’m just excited to have her,” White said. “I’m excited to take her home.”

“We are going to take her home to New York for the holidays and my parents will get to meet her,” he added. “It’s their first grandchild. Seeing my parents see her will be incredible.”

On her 5th birthday in October 2023, Timlin reflected on Instagram about how Ezer had grown since she was a baby and her big personality as a young girl now.

"You have the best sense of humor and the best laugh," she wrote. "You know when someone needs a friend and when something feels wrong. When you have a big feeling- it is gigantic.”

In the comments section of the post, White wrote, “Sweetest girl in the world.”



Dolores was born during the COVID-19 pandemic

Addison Timlin Instagram Jeremy Allen White's daughter Dolores Wild White.

White and Timlin announced they were expecting their second child in October 2020, and two months later on Dec. 12, Dolores was born.

"Dolores Wild White- born 12/12/2020, just in time to save the year. She is the answer to 1000 prayers and we are in love with her," Timlin wrote on her Instagram.

She also shouted out White and new big sister Ezer in her post, thanking them for their support while she gave birth.

"Thank you Ezer for your patience and wisdom - you’re the best big sister ever and finally to my husband, you are everything. We did it baby," she added.

When Dolores turned three in December 2023, Timlin wrote her a lengthy tribute on Instagram, describing how “tender and sensitive” the little girl is. She reminisced on how when Dolores first learned to crawl, she would climb into her mom’s lap and nuzzle up to her “heart to heart.”

“Last night you asked me to rock you like a baby, this morning you blew out a candle and I swear you made a wish,” Timlin wrote in the caption under a photo of Dolores with her cake. “My wish for you is that all the hearts you find in this life will bring you the peace and belonging that yours does mine. Perfectly aligned, breathing it all in.”

His daughters are his biggest fans

Addison Timlin Instagram Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin with their kids, Ezer and Dolores White.

After winning a SAG award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series for The Bear in February 2023, White said his trophy would go into a very special place in his house: his daughters’ bedroom.

"They've started calling these Daddy's trophy winner cups and they really like them, so they can hang onto them for me," he said of his girls.

They are very “into” Christmas

Addison Timlin Instagram Jeremy Allen White's daughter Dolores Wild White.

While promoting The Iron Claw in December 2023, White opened up to PEOPLE about how he was deep into “Santa World” during the holiday season. He shared that his two young daughters were “all Santa Clause all the time.”

"My daughters are very into Santa," he explained. "The letter and the cookies and the carrots for the reindeer. All that kind of stuff."

He has a tattoo in Ezer’s honor

Addison Timlin Instagram Jeremy Allen White with his daughter Ezer White.

In August 2022, White told InStyle that the moment he found out he and Timlin were expecting their first child was so special, that he got a tattoo to commemorate it.

He reflected on how Timlin called White right away when she confirmed she was pregnant while he was sitting in their backyard for a “little rest.” While he was on the call, he noticed there was an old tree sitting in the corner with a hummingbird nest on it.

"The tree was dead, but the nest looked like it had been there for a long time,” White said. “As my wife was telling me we were pregnant, my eyes were just on this hummingbird darting around the whole time. So, I got a little hummingbird for Ezer, our oldest daughter."

They have a famous godmother

Addison Timlin Instagram Addison Timlin, Dakota Johnson, and Dolores White.

Ezer and Dolores’ mom has a famous friend who happens to also be their godmother: Dakota Johnson.

Timlin often posts birthday tributes for her best friend, and in her October 2021 post, she revealed that the Persuasion actress had an important role in her children’s lives.

“Happy birthday to my bright and shiny and to Ezer and Dolly’s godmother,” she wrote. “Here you are looking the most godmotherly of them all. We love you so much, thanks for being born and raising kids with me it’s the best.”



