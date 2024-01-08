Jeremy Allen White Wears a transparent Top to the 2024 Golden Globes

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Just days after launching his steamy Calvin Klein campaign, Jeremy Allen White made it to the 2024 Golden Globes, and the internet is quite excited about it. The 32-year-old actor looked sharp as he posed for cameras wearing head-to-toe Calvin Klein. White was styled in a sleek black suit with the jacket left unbuttoned to reveal a transparent black button up.

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

White’s girlfriend, Spanish singer Rosalía, was not there for the festivities.

White won the award for Best Male Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy, for his role in The Bear. He was nominated for the same award at the 2023 Golden Globes and took home the title.

In our interview with White from May 2023, he spoke about his rise to greater fame after landing the lead part in The Bear.

“I’m so grateful for Shameless, and it was a very gradual kind of thing. We were popular enough to keep going, and then the show went on to Netflix and everybody became more recognizable. I started Shameless when I was 18, and I feel like if the show was a huge smash right away, it might have been trouble,” White explained. “And then with The Bear, I think the show reaches a different audience, and I’m lucky that I’m now getting into rooms with directors and writers that I really admire. That happened a little bit with Shameless, but it’s definitely happened more so since The Bear has come out. That’s the biggest shift, and it’s kind of incredible.”



