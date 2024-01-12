Jeremy Allen White Sat Here in His Calvin Kleins, and Now It's on Facebook Marketplace for $0

"[I] know there’s lots of fans out there who’d love to get their hands on it. Must be willing to pick up in New York," the sofa's ad description reads.

facebook; Mert Alas A photo from Jeremy Allen White's Calvin Klein campaign

The internet is still buzzing about Jeremy Allen White's Calvin Klein underwear campaign.

The Bear star, 32, debuted as an ambassador for the brand earlier this month and stripped down to his underwear to model various Calvin Klein briefs. One of the photos included a shot of White gently covering his face as he sat shirtless on a red corduroy sofa with his jeans undone halfway, exposing his white underwear.

Days after the campaign's launch, the vintage sofa used in the shoot has made it to Facebook Marketplace for $0.

Mert Alas Jeremy Allen White strips down to his Calvins

"Guess what? I've got the hottest seat in town – the legendary red corduroy couch that a famous celebrity chef (in not-so-many clothes) sat on in the commercial everyone’s talking about," the online ad reads.

According to the description, the social media poster's husband "works for an agency that works with Facebook" and told her to list the sofa online.

"[I] know there’s lots of fans out there who’d love to get their hands on it. Must be willing to pick up in New York," the description adds.

PEOPLE got an exclusive look behind the scenes of the racy photoshoot, which also included a shot of the actor turned model wearing a classic white T-shirt from the brand — one of his favorite clothing items.

Mert Alas Jeremy Allen modeling Calvin Klein underwear

“I think it’s just the fit. There’s also the texture and comfort of it. For me, it’s the hem on the waist. I like it closer to the waistline. Like this wonderful Calvin Klein white tee, the sleeves should wrap just around the shoulders. That’s what makes a nice white tee," he told PEOPLE.



Before making his debut as an ambassador for Calvin Klein, White told PEOPLE at The Iron Claw world premiere in November that the attention to his toned physique "surprises" him.

"What do I say to the internet? Thanks for watching. I don't know, I'm flattered. It surprises me, truly. But I'll take it! I'll take what I can get," he told PEOPLE.

The Shameless alum told PEOPLE at the 2024 Golden Globes that his life is "so incredibly normal" outside of his work, which helps him stay grounded. "I'm humbled. I'm humbled all the time by my life," he said.

Getty Images 2024 Golden Globes Red Carpet photo of Jeremy Allen White

The ceremony drew even more attention to the actor because he scored his second win in the category for best performance by a male actor in a television series - musical or comedy for his work on The Bear.

During his acceptance speech, he shouted out his two daughters, Ezer and Dolores, whom he shares with ex-wife Addison Timlin, referring to them as "my heart." He also took the opportunity to recognize his costars.

"I love you guys so much. I must have done something right in this life to be in your company. Thank you guys. Thank you so much," he said after listing their names.



