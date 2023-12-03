Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía's Complete Relationship Timeline

In late November, a source speaking with US Weekly confirmed that The Bear's Jeremy Allen White and musical artist Rosalía were dating. Both stars have recently ended serious relationships. Rosalía ended her engagement to Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro in July, and Allen's estranged wife Addison Timlin filed for divorce in May.

“Rosalía and Jeremy Allen White have recently started dating,” the insider stated. “They started out as just friends, but things have turned romantic recently.”

White was most recently linked to model Ashley Moore, the two having been spotted kissing in August. Later that month, it was rumored he and Timlin were reconciling when they were seen embracing while spending time with their five-year-old daughter Ezer. The former couple also have a two-year-old daughter named Dolores. It was soon reported that they are continuing with their divorce process and that White is obligated to receive alcohol testing to maintain shared custody and attend AA meetings and individual therapy.

He recently opened up in an interview with British GQ about how challenges in his personal life have contrasted with his recent professional success.

“It’s been insane,” he said. “A lot of high highs [and] a lot of terribly low lows.”

Here's the complete timeline of the nascent romance between Rosalía and Allen so far.

October 2023

In October, the pair were seen out to dinner and at a screening of Wild Things. The next week, the new couple were seen in Los Angeles at a farmers market, with White carrying bouquets as Rosalía walked with a single flower in hand.

November 29, 2023

They were seen in West Hollywood on Wednesday, November 29, in photos posted by TMZ. White and Rosalía were touching feet while smoking and chatting, each dressed in casual clothing.

December 1, 2023

On Friday, December 1, the couple stepped out for dinner in Los Angeles, grabbing a bite at Sushi Park. Allen and Rosalía were dressed in matching black outfits, with the pop star in an off-the-shoulder hoodie, black skirt, and black heels. White was in a black sweater and jeans, with white sneakers and a cap.

