Jeremy Allen White Learned to 'Shut the F--- Up' After Buzz over His Comment on “Euphoria” Star's Lingerie Post

'The Bear' star admitted he was surprised by the fan reaction to his one-word response to Alexa Demie’s Calvin Klein ad

Jeremy Allen White is actively navigating the ins and outs of fame — including the pitfalls of social media.

The Bear star, 32, was caught off guard by the attention his one-word response to Euphoria star Alexa Demie’s Calvin Klein lingerie photo shoot received in August. At the time, White wrote “wow” in the comment section of the actress’s Instagram video.

When the comment sparked a wave of chatter by fans and followed, the actor quickly felt compelled to reach out to his publicist. "I was like, 'I just need to shut the f--- up. I just shouldn't say anything," he told British GQ. "And she was like, 'Kind of.'"

The Golden Globe winner also reflected navigating his personal life — including his split from wife Addison Timlin — in the public eye after the success of The Bear.

"It's been insane," he said of the last year of his life. "A lot of high highs, a lot of terribly low lows."

He added that being followed by paparazzi is also new to him, sharing, "It's such a weird aspect of this thing that I truly never thought I would ever deal with whatsoever. It’s not fun, and it’s not nice, and it’s really weird.”

“They know where I live,” he adds. “There was a period where they were just chilling and when I would pull out [of the driveway], they would follow, and when I got home they were there.”

Since his split from Timlin, the Shameless alum has been spotted with model Ashley Moore and singer Rosalía.

Back in February, White opened up to Vanity Fair about how he's processed all the attention he's been receiving from fans because of The Bear, saying, "I really don't pay too much attention to it."

Even though he chooses not to focus on it, there is someone else keeping White in the know. "My mom tells me what they're saying on Twitter, which is nice," he revealed.

"I've been acting since I was 18. I was on [Shameless] for 11 years that was popular, but I wasn't getting as much attention then as I am now," he continued. "I feel very lucky that everything's been this gradual because I've been able to find my footing already. I feel really bad for a young actor or somebody who just hasn't had much experience when all of a sudden they break through; it could be more overwhelming in that case."

The first two seasons of The Bear are available to stream on Hulu.



