Jeremy Allen White Holds Hands with Rosalía amid His Divorce from Addison Timlin

Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía got close during a Los Angeles stroll on Friday

TheImageDirect Jeremy Allen White and Rosalia

Things appear to be heating up between The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía.

On Friday morning, the 32-year-old Emmy nominee and the 31-year-old Spanish musician (real name Rosalia Vila Tobella) were photographed holding hands on a stroll in Los Angeles.

White is in the midst of a divorce from his former Shameless costar Addison Timlin. The pair were married in 2019 — then welcomed two daughters — before Timlin filed for divorce this May.

“It’s been insane,” White said of his 2023 in an interview with British GQ. “A lot of high highs, a lot of terribly low lows.”

White and Timlin appear to be hands-on co-parents and have been spotted as a family many times since the divorce filing.

TheImageDirect Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía

Related: Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin Remain Separated but Are 'Getting Along': 'Things Have Settled' (Source)

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Before stepping out with Rosalía, White was briefly linked to model Ashley Moore. The pair was photographed around Los Angeles this fall.

Rosalía recently ended a long-term relationship, too. PEOPLE exclusively confirmed in July that she'd ended her engagement to Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro after three years together. Alejandro confirmed the split on Instagram in a since-deleted post.

“Yes, a few months ago, Rosi and I ended our engagement,” he wrote at the time. “There are thousands of things that can cause people to split, but in our case it was not due to third parties or infidelity.”

He also noted having “respect for her, for her, for our families and for everything in our lives,” and added, “I can’t remain silent and watch how they try to destroy the most real love story that God has allowed me to live.”



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.