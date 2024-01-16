Jeremy Allen White Deepens Everyone's Crush with Unbuttoned Shirt at Emmy Awards 2023

White won best lead actor in a comedy series for his role on 'The Bear' Monday night

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, 2024

Jeremy Allen White just cemented his role as the internet's boyfriend.

On Monday, White won outstanding lead actor in a comedy series at the 2023 Emmy Awards for his role as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto on FX's The Bear — and then ditched his bowtie in favor of undoing the top button of his dress shirt after he delivered his acceptance speech.

Earlier in the evening, the 32-year-old actor arrived at the Emmys wearing a custom Giorgio Armani tux with a white jacket over a button-down white shirt, paired with black pants and a black bowtie.

By the end of the night, The Bear had nabbed six Emmys, bringing the grand total for its premiere season to 10 (the show picked up four statuettes at the Creative Arts Emmys the weekend before).

In addition to White nabbing best lead actor in a comedy, Ayo Edebiri won best supporting actress in a comedy, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach won best supporting actor. The show also clinched awards for best directing, best writing and best comedy series.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.



Anna Webber/Variety via Getty Images Jeremy Allen White at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, 2024

Related: How Jeremy Allen White Really Feels About the Internet's Lust for Him: 'I'll Take What I Can Get' (Exclusive)

When White accepted his award, he made sure to express his appreciation for everyone who stood by him during his whirlwind year.



"I am so proud, I am so full of gratitude, to be standing in front of you all," he said before thanking the show's "beautiful cast and beautiful crew."

"Thank you to all those who stayed close to me, especially this past year," the Iron Claw actor continued. "Thank you for believing in me when I had trouble believing in myself."

White's Emmy win continued the Shameless alum's winning streak for The Bear. He's also won two Golden Globe Awards and two Critics Choice Awards for his role so far. Season 2 of The Bear will eligible for the 2024 Emmys later this year.

Story continues

As for his much-talked-about physique, White recently sent the internet into a frenzy with a new Calvin Klein campaign that featured him showing off his muscles in various smoldering poses.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images Jeremy Allen White at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, 2024

Related: The Bear's Jeremy Allen White Calls His Kids 'My Heart' in 2024 Golden Globes Win Speech

And Edebiri, 28, has made it playfully clear she isn’t into discussing the buzzed-about photos, as seen in various funny videos posted on social media appearing to get the "ick" when asked about it.



In one funny moment at the Golden Globes earlier this month, the actress was shown a shirtless shot of White while joined by Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson.

“Jeremy, put that away,” Brunson, 34, jokingly responded to Access Hollywood during the interview, as seen on TikTok.

“I just, I’m happy for him — that’s my boy, you know what I mean?” explained Edebiri. “I do feel like ... I want people to understand he’s my coworker!”



See PEOPLE's full coverage of the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards as they were broadcast live on Fox from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.