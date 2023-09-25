Jeremy Allen White and Ashley Moore's Romance Is in Full Bloom During Latest Date

'The Bear' actor's connection with the model comes after he confirmed his split from wife Addison Timlin in May

Jeremy Allen White and Ashley Moore have a budding connection!

The Bear actor, 32, and the model, 30, were spotted shopping for flowers together in Los Angeles on Sunday. In one photo, White was seen touching Moore’s check as they browsed the floral selection. The pair selected lilies and a yellow bouquet during the outing.

The duo kept it casual for their latest date with Moore sporting a white graphic T-shirt and matching shorts. She completed look with a red hat. The Golden Globe winner wore a black T-shirt, baggy khakis and baseball cap.

The outing comes a month after a set of photos first published by Page Six that showed the pair taking a stroll after sharing a meal around L.A.

Last month, White and Moore also shared a passionate kiss that was captured by photographers.

In the snaps, the Shameless alum — who was wearing a patterned shirt and a baseball cap — could be seen holding the model's face as they locked lips. The duo was also pictured sitting on a ledge near a coffee shop, smiling and chatting. Another snapshot showed them strolling down the street together with drinks in hand.

White’s follows his split from wife Addison Timlin after more than three years of marriage. The American Horror Stories actress, 32, filed for divorce in May.

The former couple married in 2019 and share two children, Ezer and Dolores, whom they welcomed in 2018 and 2020, respectively.

In July, White was photographed sharing a hug with Timlin at their daughter’s soccer game and a source confirmed to PEOPLE that they had not rekindled their marriage.

Frazer Harrison/WireImage; Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images Addison Timlin attends FX's "The Bear" Los Angeles Premiere; Jeremy Allen White at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

“They are still separated, but getting along,” the source said. “They love their children and all spend time together. When she filed for divorce, she was upset. Things have settled a bit.”

The source added that it’s been “difficult” for Timlin to “parent alone a lot” while White is away on set filming his projects.

“When Jeremy works, she feels emotionally drained,” the insider noted. “There is still a lot of love between them though.”

Shortly after their separation, Timlin shared a post to Instagram where she got candid about her struggles as a newly "single mom."

"Being a single mom is not how I pictured it," she captioned a series of photos that featured her kids. "It is so f---ing hard. It is all out covered in s--- crying on the floor kick you in the shins screaming with no sound coming out hard. It's not the natural order of things."

"Doing it alone has given me more strength and more empathy and more tears than anything else in my life ever has," she added.



