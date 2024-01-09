Jeremy Allen White Admits He's 'Humbled All the Time by My Life' — Even amid Rising Fame and Accolades (Exclusive)

White previously told PEOPLE that the attention he's received from his performance in 'The Bear' "surprises me" but he'll "take what I can get!"

Kevin Mazur/Getty Jeremy Allen White

Though his career may be reaching new heights, Jeremy Allen White is keeping two feet on the ground amid his rising fame.

Between the accolades he's received on his work on The Bear, The Iron Claw and his latest Calvin Klein underwear campaign, the actor, 32, revealed that his life is "so incredibly normal" outside of his work while speaking to PEOPLE at the 2024 Golden Globes on Sunday.

When asked how he manages to stay "grounded," White replied, "I'm humbled. I’m humbled all the time by my life."

Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Jeremy Allen White

The Shameless alum has previously addressed the new attention he's received from fans.

While speaking to PEOPLE atThe Iron Claw world premiere in November 2023, the actor reacted to the internet's lust over his chef character in The Bear, and the obsession with his toned physique, which he had put on display during several of his outings around Los Angeles.

"What do I say to the internet?" he pondered before responding, "Thanks for watching. I don't know, I'm flattered. It surprises me, truly."

"But I'll take it!" White added with a shrug. "I'll take what I can get!"

Courtesy of FX Jeremy Allen White in 'The Bear'

White plays Carmy, a classically trained chef struggling to take over his dead brother's sandwich shop. There have been articles, memes, and even a New Yorker cartoon dedicated to his character's appeal.

In February 2023, the Hulu star confessed he doesn't "pay too much attention" to all of the hubbub surrounding his recent roles.

"My mom tells me what they're saying on Twitter, which is nice," he told Vanity Fair. "I've been acting since I was 18. I was on this show [Shameless] for 11 years that was popular, but I wasn't getting as much attention then as I am now. I feel very lucky that everything's been this gradual because I've been able to find my footing already."

"I feel really bad for a young actor or somebody who just hasn't had much experience when all of a sudden they break through; it could be more overwhelming in that case," he continued.

The actor — who shares daughters Ezer and Dolores with his now-estranged wife Addison Timlin — added: "I probably wouldn't have done well if I were single or without children or just younger and dumber. If you don't have a foundation outside of your career, that can be a lonely existence."



