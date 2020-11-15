Jeremih receives outpouring of support amid COVID-19 hospitalization reports

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Jeremih has reportedly been hospitalized in his native Chicago due to complications from COVID-19. TMZ reports the singer, born Jeremy Phillip Felton, is on a breathing ventilator within the intensive care unit and that his condition has recently gotten worse.

Representatives for Jeremih have not responded to EW’s request for comment.

In 2009, Jeremih signed to Def Jam Records and rose to popularity with his debut single "Birthday Sex" that same year when it peaked on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at no. 4. More hits would follow including "Down on Me" and "Don't Tell 'Em." His latest studio album dropped in 2018, a joint project with Ty Dolla Sign titled MihTy. Jeremih released the single "U2 Luv" with Ne-Yo in May.

An outpouring of support from many of his celebrity friends flooded social media over the weekend, including one from 50 Cent which shares insight into Jeremih’s battle.

“pray for my boy @jeremih he’s not doing good this covid shit is real 🙏🏿 he’s in ICU in Chicago,” he captioned a photo of the pair on Instagram.

Chance the Rapper, who collaborated with Jeremih on a joint Christmas mixtape in 2016, also asked for prayers.

“Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now,” the tweet reads. “I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him.”

Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 14, 2020

Emmy Rossum shared hopeful words for the singer, using the opportunity to encourage the use of masks as the coronavirus pandemic worsens.

“Just heard about Jeremih and sending so many prayers for his recovery,” she wrote. “Covid is real folks. Wear your mask.”

Just heard about Jeremih and sending so many prayers for his recovery. Covid is real folks. Wear your mask. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) November 15, 2020

Trey Songz, who revealed his own battle with COVID-19 last month, also sent Jeremih some love.

“@Jeremih we love you and we praying for you!” he exclaimed.

@Jeremih we love you and we praying for you! 🙏🏾 — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) November 15, 2020

Related content: