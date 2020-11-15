Jeremih ‘in hospital on a ventilator after contracting coronavirus’: ‘He’s not doing good’

Ellie Harrison
Jeremih (Rex Features)

American singer and rapper Jeremih is in hospital after contracting coronavirus, according to reports.

Sources “close to the situation” told TMZ the 33-year-old Chicago-based artist is currently in an Intensive Care Unit on a breathing ventilator.

Chance the Rapper, who has collaborated with Jeremih numerous times, tweeted: “Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih. He is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him.”

Big Sean added: “Prayers up, praying for your strength Jeremih.”

50 Cent wrote: “Pray for my boy Jeremih he’s not doing good this covid s*** is real.”

Rapper and producer Hitmaka also said: “I need everyone to pray for my brother Jeremih this message is posted with his mothers blessings.”