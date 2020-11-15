Jeremih ‘in hospital on a ventilator after contracting coronavirus’: ‘He’s not doing good’

American singer and rapper Jeremih is in hospital after contracting coronavirus, according to reports.

Sources “close to the situation” told TMZ the 33-year-old Chicago-based artist is currently in an Intensive Care Unit on a breathing ventilator.

Chance the Rapper, who has collaborated with Jeremih numerous times, tweeted: “Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih. He is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him.”

Big Sean added: “Prayers up, praying for your strength Jeremih.”

50 Cent wrote: “Pray for my boy Jeremih he’s not doing good this covid s*** is real.”

Rapper and producer Hitmaka also said: “I need everyone to pray for my brother Jeremih this message is posted with his mothers blessings.”