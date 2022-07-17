Jeremiah Sewell: Four arrests after 19-year-old fatally stabbed in the neck

Jeremiah Sewell, 19, was attacked in historic Beckenham Place Park (Metropolitan Police)

A teenager who died after being stabbed in the neck in a south London park has been named as police arrest four men.

Jeremiah Sewell, 19, was attacked as he sat in a parked car at 4.40am on Saturday in historic Beckenham Place Park, the largest green space in Lewisham.

Police were called ten minutes later when Jeremiah, from Bellingham, presented himself at a south London hospital.

He later died there of his horrific neck injuries.

Detectives have launched a murder investigation and his family continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

Overnight and into the early hours of Sunday police arrests two males aged 18 and 19 on suspicion of murder.

Two others men, aged 21 and 26, were detained on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All four remain in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Wood, leading the investigation, said: “My thoughts continue to be with Jeremiah’s family and friends.

Detectives have launched a murder investigation (Getty Images)

“Jeremiah’s family deserve answers about what happened to him and who was responsible for his death.

"We are working hard to provide those answers and while our investigation has significantly progressed we still need members of the pubic to come forward and tell us what they know.

“Your information could be vital to our investigation no matter how insignificant you may think it to be. Please get in touch with police or Crimestoppers with anything you know.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting CAD 1368/16Jul, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.