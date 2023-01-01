Jeremiah Green, Founding Member of Modest Mouse, Dead at 45

Audacy Beach Festival - Day 1 - Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Audacy

Jeremiah Green, a founding member and drummer of Modest Mouse, died on Saturday following recently being diagnosed with cancer. The band confirmed the news via social media on Saturday. He was 45.

“I don’t know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah,” Modest Mouse wrote. “He laid down to rest and simply faded out.

“I’d like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn’t the time. These will come later, and from many people,” they continued. “Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given, and will get. Above all, Jeremiah was about love. We love you.”

Just three days ago, frontman Isaac Brock confirmed that Green had been “diagnosed with cancer a short while ago.” The specifics of the diagnosis are unclear, but several reports, including a post from his mother Carol Namatame, stated Green was battling stage 4 cancer.

Green was a founding member of Modest Mouse alongside frontman Isaac Brock and bassist Eric Judy in the early Nineties. While the band has gone through numerous lineup changes over the past two decades, Green and Brock had remained constants, though Green briefly stepped away from the group around 2003 in the midst of a nervous breakdown but returned in 2004.

This is a developing story…

