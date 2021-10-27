Jeremiah Duggar Announces He Has a Girlfriend: 'Never Been So Happy'

jeremiah duggar, hannah wissmann

jeremiah duggar/instagram; hannah wissmann/instagram Jeremiah Duggar, Hannah Wissmann

Jeremiah Duggar is officially courting!

The 22-year-old son of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar announced on Instagram Wednesday that he has a girlfriend, saying that he's "never been so happy."

"Never felt so blessed!!" the former Counting On star continued in the post's caption, sharing three photos with girlfriend Hannah Wissmann.

"Getting to know each other has been one of the greatest joys of our lives!" he added. "We are excited to start sharing our story with all of you and to see what God has in store for our future. 🤍 #mygirlfriend @hannahwissmann."

Wissmann shared the same photos and caption, with the exception of the hashtag "my boyfriend."

News of Jeremiah's relationship comes about six months after his twin brother Jedidiah "Jed" Duggar tied the knot with Katey Nakatsu in April.

Several members of the Duggar family extended their excitement for Jeremiah in the comments section of his post, beginning with Jessa (Duggar) Seewald, who wrote, "Good lookin' couple right there 🤍🤍."

"@jerduggar @hannahwissman YES! 💯 So happy for you two! 🤩❤️" Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth commented.

Joseph and Kendra Duggar commented from their joint Instagram account, "Congratulations y'all!!!"

The Duggar family has been in headlines in recent months due to Josh Duggar's ongoing child pornography case. After being arrested in April, the 33-year-old pleaded not guilty to receiving and possessing child sex abuse material. He was released from prison about a week after his arrest to third-party custodians LaCount and Maria Reber to await his November trial.