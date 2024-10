Jerami Grant scores 28 and Blazers beat Pelicans 125-103 for first win of the season

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 28 points to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 125-103 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday for their first win of the season.

Anfernee Simons pitched in 27 points and six assists as the Blazers bounced back from a 105-103 loss to the Pelicans on Friday. Deandre Ayton finished with a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds.

CJ McCollum had 27 points to lead the Pelicans in the second of a two-game set against his former team.

After New Orleans opened the game with an 8-0 run, Portland stormed back and took a 59-47 lead into halftime. The Blazers extended the lead to as many as 24 in the second half.

Portland bullied the Pelicans on the glass, posting a 51-39 rebounding advantage and a 22-15 advantage in offensive rebounds.

Takeaways

Pelicans: Pelicans coach Willie Green said Williamson would once again have a slight minutes restriction after playing 29 minutes on Friday. “It will be close to about the same,” Green said. Williamson struggled from the field on Sunday, going 3 for 12.

Blazers: Deni Avdija went 5 for 21, including 1 for 8 from 3, in Portland's back-to-back games against New Orleans. “I got to run stuff for him and get some shots for him,” Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said. “But more than anything, we’re all just trying to get to know Deni and vice versa.” Avdija finished with 11 points.

Key moment

Portland rookie Donovan Clingan blocked Williamson twice in the first half, part of the reason for Williamson's 2-for-9 shooting in the opening two quarters.

Key stat

New Orleans was 1 for 13 (7.7%) from the 3-point line in the first half, while Portland was 8 for 22 (36.4%).

Up next

The Pelicans visit Golden State on Tuesday, while Portland is at Sacramento on Monday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Erik Garcia Gundersen, The Associated Press