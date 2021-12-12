Jerami Grant out indefinitely

Shams Charania: Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant has suffered torn ligaments in his right thumb and will be out indefinitely, sources tell me and @JLEdwardsIII . Grant is averaging 20.1 points and 4.8 rebounds this season.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant has suffered torn ligaments in his right thumb and will be out indefinitely, sources tell me and @James Edwards III. Grant is averaging 20.1 points and 4.8 rebounds this season. – 9:26 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Mike Conley getting the Jerami Grant treatment from the refs against Spencer Dinwiddie – 8:29 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Random question that perplexes me (I’ll explain). How many charges drawn do you think Herbert Jones has this season for #Pelicans? He drew two in the third quarter alone Friday vs. Detroit’s Jerami Grant, but he’s listed on #NBA stats section as having only three in 2021-22 – 2:12 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Dwane Casey said they ran tests on Jerami Grant’s thumb this morning and are waiting for results. It was still tender. – 1:37 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey said he isn’t sure of the severity of Jerami Grant’s injured thumb. – 10:35 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

A nice moment in the midst of this collapse: Jerami Grant and Hernangomez tumbled into the stands going for a loose ball and both fell on a kid.

Cade Cunningham, as the floor is being cleaned up, goes over and checks on the kid and gives him a high-five. – 9:57 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Jerami Grant just got his fourth fouls with 6:42 left in 3Q. It’s his second offensive foul this quarter. – 9:31 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Jerami Grant has his 4th foul at 6:42 3Q – 9:31 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Don’t like that last call. Josh Hart gets called for the charge on Jerami Grant, who was still visibly moving as contact was made.

Regardless, Pelicans in great position to win, trailing 55-54. The Pistons had a 43-28 lead early in the 2nd quarter. – 9:06 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Jerami Grant has reentered the game. – 8:53 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Jerami Grant checks back in. Looks like he’s OK – 8:53 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Jerami Grant is back in – 8:53 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Jerami Grant is being attended to on the bench. Looks like it might be something with that hand. – 8:38 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Jerami Grant is getting his hand looked at on the bench. – 8:38 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Jerami Grant went down and looked to hurt either a finger or his wrist. He’s up and staying in the game, though. – 8:31 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

FINAL (OT): Wizards 119, Pistons 116. Fun game.

Jerami Grant: 28p, 5r

Cade Cunningham: 21p, 4r

Frank Jackson: 19p

Hamidou Diallo: 12p

Isaiah Stewart 11p, 10r

That’s 10 straight losses for Detroit. – 9:56 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Interesting: Jerami Grant, who has beaten Gafford on two jump-balls already, jumped coming out for OT and … wins again. – 9:41 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Spencer Dinwiddie fouls Jerami Grant with 2.3 seconds remaining. Grant hits both.

Wizards ball. Detroit on a 16-3 run. – 9:35 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Can’t wait for the Last Two Minute report tomorrow to say that was not a foul by Spencer Dinwiddie on Jerami Grant – 9:34 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Jerami Grant will have a chance to tie it with 2 FT and 2.3 seconds left.

WAS 106, DET 104. – 9:33 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Jerami Grant goes to the line with a chance to tie with 2.3 seconds left. – 9:33 PM

Rod Beard: #Pistons Jerami Grant (elbow) didn’t practice today and he’s still questionable for Thursday at #Sixers. #DFS -via Twitter @detnewsRodBeard / October 27, 2021

Omari Sanfoka II: Jerami Grant (left elbow infection) is officially out tonight -via Twitter @omarisankofa / October 25, 2021

Rod Beard: #Pistons Dwane Casey on Jerami Grant injury: “Still questionable … he’ll go through warm-ups.” -via Twitter @detnewsRodBeard / October 25, 2021