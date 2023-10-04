Jeopardy! Writers Are Back to Work — Here’s When the Show Will Return to ‘Normal’

With the five-month writers’ strike in the rearview mirror, Jeopardy! is getting back to business as usual.

TVLine has learned that the game show’s scribes have officially returned to work, although it will be months before their material will make it to air. Per sources, the current Season 37/38 Champions Wildcard-palooza — featuring recycled questions and contestants — will air through Monday, December 18.

Then, beginning Tuesday, Dec. 19 (or the week of Jan. 1, if the show chooses to fill 2023’s remaining days with reruns), the Season 39 “postseason” — which, pre-strike, was intended to kick off Season 40 — will begin. At that point, viewers will see new WGA-written clues, essentially returning the show to normal. (Reminder: The postseason is comprised of Season 39 Second Chance, Season 39 Champions Wildcard and the Tournament of Champions.)

Ken Jennings will continue as host through Dec. 19, after which co-headliner Mayim Bialik — who has been on leave since last Spring when the WGA strike commenced — will presumably be worked back into the rotation (or not?).

Sony Pictures Television — which declined to comment — has yet to confirm a return date for Bialik.

