'Jeopardy!' Star Matt Amodio Just Dropped Big Personal News Amid Tournament of Champions

Matt Amodio is back on Jeopardy! and on social media ... but not in the way fans would expect.

The last time fans saw him on TV, he set a record-shattering streak during season 38, playing 39 games and winning over $1.5 million in prize money. This was back in October 2021, and now, the Ohio native is making his highly anticipated return for the 2022 Tournament of Champions alongside fellow season champions Amy Schneider and Mattea Roach.

Amid the news that Matt will grace the Jeopardy! stage again, he also broke his silence on Twitter after close to a year of not being active. But it wasn't what viewers thought he would say. "I'm sure you love my patented written wit here on Twitter," he wrote on November 2. "But if you were thinking something more personalized and video-y would be cool during the ToC, you can check me (and other champs) out at @bookcameo. https://cameo.com/amodiomatt."

I'm sure you love my patented written wit here on Twitter, but if you were thinking something more personalized and video-y would be cool during the ToC, you can check me (and other champs) out at @bookcameo https://t.co/K25Nh8i37c — Matt Amodio (@AmodioMatt) November 2, 2022

While the news of Matt taking his talents to Cameo was definitely surprising, fans were still thrilled to see him active once again. In case you're wondering, Cameo is a platform where folks can put in a request to their favorite celebrity to have them create a personalized video message for them.

What's more, Jeopardy! fans let him know how excited they were to see him back on their screens. "Really looking forward to seeing you in action again, Matt!" one person wrote on Twitter. "The Tournament of Champions simply means I will be returning to my insufferable crush on Matt Amodio era 💕💕," another viewer commented. "Is it the #Jeopardy Tournament of Champions next week or the Matt Amodio Revenge Match Tournament?!?" a different follower added.

🚨 IT'S HAPPENING 🚨



The match-up between Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, and Mattea Roach will be on YouTube TONIGHT.



Be the first to ring in by subscribing to our YouTube channel, as the full #JeopardyToC exhibition game drops at 8 p.m. PT: https://t.co/nP98TtaYAo pic.twitter.com/5YGfwxmzub — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2022

Now, if you're curious as to how you can watch Matt face off against Amy and Mattea, Jeopardy! tweeted the details on their respective account. According to the show, the group's full episode will premiere on YouTube at 8 p.m. PT, along with asking watchers to follow the channel for more details.

"🚨 IT'S HAPPENING🚨," the show wrote on November 8. "The match-up between Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, and Mattea Roach will be on YouTube TONIGHT. Be the first to ring in by subscribing to our YouTube channel, as the full #JeopardyToC exhibition game drops at 8 p.m. PT: http://youtube.com/jeopardy."

Needless to say, we're ready for whatever Matt brings us ... even if it's just a "what is."

