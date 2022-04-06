'Jeopardy!' Star Ken Jennings Just Confirmed Important News About Next Tournament of Champions

Jeopardy! is in the thick of its regular in-season episodes, but folks haven’t stopped asking about this year’s Tournament of Champions. While the quiz show has yet to announce an official air date for the annual special, Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings seemingly confirmed some intel Jeopardy! star Amy Schneider recently shared.

In honor of International Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31, Amy was invited to visit the White House where she stopped by the White House Press Briefing Room. While there, the Ohio native briefly spoke with reporters about the LGBTQ+ community, her plans for advocacy on behalf of her fellow peers and a message to trans youth. But in an unexpected twist, Amy also received an inquiry about her next Jeopardy! appearance.

“When do you return to the Tournament of Champions?” a reporter off camera asked Amy. “It’ll be airing, I’m told, in November,” she replied. (Watch the moment below at the 1:25 minute mark.)

Amy Schneider (@jeopardamy) visits White House Press Briefing Room. pic.twitter.com/2Rvu2AwvhT — CSPAN (@cspan) March 31, 2022

In case you missed that, Amy revealed that the 2022 Tournament of Champions will air this upcoming fall in November. As fans of the trivia show may know, the special two-week event brings together an elite group of contestants who had won at least five games in the previous season.

Within minutes after Amy spilled the ToC news, a White House correspondent shared her announcement on Twitter. Almost immediately, Ken retweeted it for his nearly 500,000 Twitter followers to read. Though the Jeopardy! host didn’t add any additional words of his own, his retweet seemed to confirm the news that this year's ToC is on its way.

.@Jeopardamy says tournament of champions will air in november pic.twitter.com/B83Zbd4IWt — Justin Sink (@justinsink) March 31, 2022

Season 38 kicked off in September and will run through July. After that, the 2022 ToC will feature up to 15 players who earned a spot via regular in-season games or other special competitions, like the National College Champion. The group will face each other to compete for a grand prize. Last year, 2017 ToC winner Buzzy Cohen hosted the 2021 competition — the first competition not hosted by the late Alex Trebek, who died in November 2020.

Story continues

So, who will stand at the lectern this time? Our first guess is Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik given that her specialty is primetime specials, like the Professors Tournament. Apart from Amy returning to the Jeopardy! stage for the annual event, she’ll also be joined by Matt Amodio and Jonathan Fisher.

As it turns out, Amy didn’t know that she would be asked questions during her trip to the White House. But rest assured, Jeopardy! fandom really appreciates this update — so thank you, Amy!

You Might Also Like